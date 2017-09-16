The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Sep 16, 2017 | Last Update : 11:03 AM IST

India, All India

Delhi woman repeatedly slaps, abuses soldier; bail granted

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 16, 2017, 10:51 am IST
Updated : Sep 16, 2017, 10:52 am IST

The woman was arrested after Army reported her to the Delhi Police. She was released within hours after a judge granted her bail.

A woman was caught on camera slapping and abusing a soldier relentlessly, without facing any resistance at all. (Photo: Screengrab | YouTube)
 A woman was caught on camera slapping and abusing a soldier relentlessly, without facing any resistance at all. (Photo: Screengrab | YouTube)

New Delhi: A video showing a woman slapping and abusing a soldier relentlessly, without facing any resistance at all, has raised many eyebrows. 

The woman was arrested on Friday after Army reported her to the Delhi Police. She was released within hours after a judge granted her bail.

The video captured by a passer-by shows the woman continuously slapping a soldier in a busy street of the national capital. Soon after another soldier can be seen coming to the rescue of his colleague after which the woman is seen promptly turning back to her vehicle to leave.

Additional DCP (south), Chinmoy Biswal said the woman, identified as Smriti Kalra, was produced in the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Lovleen, who granted her bail.

As per the FIR lodged on September 13, police said the subedar was heading towards Hazrat Nizamuddin station in a truck to drop off five colleagues. The truck was being driven by the constable. Near Rajokri flyover, a Tata Indica driven by Kalra overtook it. In his complaint, the subedar alleged that she was driving in a zig-zag manner and refused to give way. He also claimed that Kalra blocked their way when they tried to drive past her.

The driver stopped the truck and the subedar asked him to talk to Kalra. However, the complaint alleged that Kalra held the constable by the collar, slapped him and hurled abuses at him.

Police said Kalra then came to the truck and banged on its windows. She then hurled abuses at the subedar. He got out to speak to her but she slapped him a couple of times, the complaint alleged. As the woman was holding up traffic, the subedar’s colleagues got out. Kalra immediately walked towards her car and left.

Tags: delhi police, woman driver, delhi woman slaps soldier, court grants bail
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

NASA's Cassini spacecraft ends 20-year-long epic journey

2

Will the world end on September 23?

3

New contraceptive app as effective as the Pill, says study

4

Reward for labour: Mumbai Police to receive Rs 5 crore for rescue work during heavy rains

5

Google deletes your Android backup data after two months

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham