2 militants killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J&K's Kupwara

Saturday, Sep 16, 2017 | Last Update : 12:34 PM IST
Two terrorists were gunned down and an infiltration bid was prevented by Army in Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.
"An infiltration bid has been foiled in Machhil sector and two terrorists have been killed," defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.
He said troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC and challenged the intruders, leading to a gunfight in which the two militants were killed.
Weapons have been recovered from the slain militants, the spokesman said.