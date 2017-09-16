The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Sep 16, 2017

India, All India

2 militants killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J&K's Kupwara

PTI
Published : Sep 16, 2017, 11:29 am IST
Updated : Sep 16, 2017, 11:30 am IST

Two terrorists were gunned down and an infiltration bid was prevented by Army in Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Two terrorists were gunned down and an infiltration bid was prevented by Army in Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. (Photo: AP/Representational)
 Two terrorists were gunned down and an infiltration bid was prevented by Army in Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. Operation underway. (Photo: AP/Representational)

Srinagar: Two militants were killed on Saturday as the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machhil sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, defence officials said.

"An infiltration bid has been foiled in Machhil sector and two terrorists have been killed," defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.

He said troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC and challenged the intruders, leading to a gunfight in which the two militants were killed.

Weapons have been recovered from the slain militants, the spokesman said.

