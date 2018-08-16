The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 16, 2018 | Last Update : 04:26 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  Speculations are also rife in the political circles that Ashutosh is in talks with the Congress for sometime now. Denial of ticket for Rajya Sabha behind turmoil in AAP?
 
India, All India

What has your approach gained: Governor to separatists

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 16, 2018, 2:33 am IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2018, 2:33 am IST

He asserted that the pursuit of divisive and confrontationist approaches can never lead to the resolution of any of the problems faced by the state.

J&K Governor NN Vohra (Photo: File)
 J&K Governor NN Vohra (Photo: File)

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir governor N.N. Vohra on Wednesday made a fervent appeal to separatists and other hostile sections of the society without actually naming them to ponder over the miseries the years of turmoil in the State have brought in the lives of its people.

He said, “Today, yet once again, I appeal to the leaders of all the political parties in our State, and to all those at the helm of various social, cultural, religious and other influential organisations, to ponder most seriously over what exactly has been gained from the endless turmoil, the continuing human and economic losses and the sufferings which our people have been undergoing in the past several decades”.

Mr Vohra, who was speaking at an Independence Day function here, added, “It also needs to be recognised that the activities of all those whose sole objective has been to stoke unrest have resulted only in branding our State with a negative profile which has discouraged tourism, external investments and adversely affected the economic advancement of the state”.

He asserted that the pursuit of divisive and confrontationist approaches can never lead to the resolution of any of the problems faced by the state. “As we have seen for ourselves, such approaches have only generated vested interests which have fractured our society and severely damaged our centuries old syncretic values and traditions,” he said.

Mr Vohra said that in order to pull the state and its people out of the prevailing environment of “suspicion, fear, distrust and growing cynicism” it is of crucial importance that all the stakeholders — whatever be their political convictions or religious ideologies — close ranks and “muster the courage to accept that our problems can be resolved only through dialogue and discussion and by making sustained sincere efforts towards promoting reconciliation and communal harmony”.

Tags: n.n. vohra, independence day

MOST POPULAR

1

Mumbai's Bandra station is 7th cleanest railway station in India

2

Boy, 11, hacks into replica US vote website in minutes at convention

3

Parrot stuck on roof for 3 days told firefighters to ‘f*** off’ when they tried to rescue her

4

Ahead of Gold release, Akshay Kumar meets Hockey legend Balbir Singh

5

Sextortion: Whether you watch porn or not, you should read this

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Manish Malhotra brought out numerous stars from Bollywood at his residence in Mumbai for a gathering on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Janhvi, Sara and who's who of Bollywood together under Manish's roof

As famous monuments across the country turned ‘Gold’, the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar was at his excited best. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Akshay literally on top as country turns Gold, ex-India openers lend support

The teams of upcoming films were clicked at events in Mumbai on Saturday as the release date near. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priya makes rare appearance for John, Genius couple shares loved-up moments

Shah Rukh Khan lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL2018 and to launch the new team anthem. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event.

CPL 2018: SRK lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders

Karan Johar produced Dhadak has made history for being one of the highest earners with newcomers in the lead, as it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The team recently celebrated success with an awesome bash. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak success bash: Janhvi-Ishaan, Karan, Shashank Khaitan are on cloud 9

Ranveer Singh had an eventful day in Mumbai on Wednesday as he was spotted at multiple locations. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer creates fan frenzy, then storms ramp with Sonakshi, Kiara, others

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham