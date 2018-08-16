The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Aug 16, 2018

India, All India

Watch: Indian Air Force airlifts person from flood affected district of Kerala

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 16, 2018, 12:29 pm IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2018, 12:29 pm IST

At least 72 people have died due to floods and landslides led by the torrential rains started to play havoc in Kerala since August 8.

A video shows how the Indian Air Force is airlifting those stranded in flood ravaged areas.
 A video shows how the Indian Air Force is airlifting those stranded in flood ravaged areas. (Photo: ANI | Screengrab)

Kochi: Rescue and relief operations are on in full swing at flood ravaged Kerala.

The state has been witnessing incessant rains that has triggered floods and landslides.

Many people have been stranded after flood water entered into their districts.

The Army, the Navy and the Air Force along with the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) are working on war footing to recuse people who are stuck amidst rising water levels.

A video shows how the Indian Air Force is airlifting those stranded in flood ravaged areas.

At least 72 people have died due to floods and landslides led by the torrential rains started to play havoc in Kerala since August 8.

A large number of people have been rescued and shifted to relief camps at various places.

Meanwhile, 82 tourists are stranded inside a bus in Munnar as all the routes are either flooded or blocked due to mudslides.

Rain red alert has been sounded in the state on Wednesday.

Tags: kerala rains, kerala floods, indian air force
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

