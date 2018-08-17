Remembering Vajpayee: When former PM shook a leg during Holi festivities

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee died at AIIMS in Delhi on Thursday. He was 93.

Surrounded by professional folk dancers, Atal Bihari Vajpayee could be seen smeared in colours displays his dancing skills winning a million hearts. (Photo: ANI screengrab)

Mumbai: With the death of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee today, India lost one of its tallest leaders who was admired and respected all across the country.

The 93-year-old BJP stalwart, who was suffering from various ailments, including a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion, died at AIIMS in Delhi.

As we remember the charismatic leader, here’s an interesting moment from the life of the poet-politician. The leader could be seen shaking a leg to the beats of dhol during the festival of Holi.

However, the year when the video was shot is not certain.

Surrounded by professional folk dancers, Vajpayee all smeared in colours displays his dancing skills winning a million hearts.

The charismatic leader first became prime minister in 1996 leading a shaky coalition. The government lasted for 13 days and collapsed after losing a vote of no-confidence. The second time he became the prime minister was in 1998 when the National Democratic Alliance again came to power but that lasted for just 13 months.

Finally, the NDA with Vajpayee as PM returned to power in 1999 and was voted out in 2004.