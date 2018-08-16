The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Aug 16, 2018

India, All India

Rahul flags concerns over Kerala floods, urges to contribute towards relief fund

Published : Aug 16, 2018, 2:02 pm IST
The Congress chief also said that he has requested PM Modi to 'massively increase' deployment of Army and Navy personnel.

People shift from a flood-hit locality in Kochi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Expressing concern over the flood situation in Kerala, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to make a fervent appeal to people for help by contributing to the chief minister's relief fund. He tagged the link of the chief minister's relief fund to his tweet asking people to contribute, and said that "it is time to step up and help".

The Congress chief also said that he has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "massively increase" deployment of Army and Navy personnel for rescue and relief operations.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul said:

In another tweet, the Congress chief added:

The death toll in the current phase of monsoon fury in the southern state has touched 72. Rise in flood waters in Periyar River due to the rains and opening of all shutters of all major dams including Mullaperiyar, Cheruthoni, part of Idukki reservoir, and Idamalayar, have severely affected lives of people in downstream areas.

Also Read: Kerala floods continue to wreck devastation, 5 more dead

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan once again called up PM Modi and apprised him of the flood situation in the state. The state has also sought the services of additional Army personnel and helicopters and the Prime Minister has assured all help, Vijayan said.

Kochi Metro suspended operations Thursday morning after flood waters entered the Muttom yard near Aluva and train services have been affected in various parts of the state with the cancellation of many passenger trains and partial cancellation of some long-distance trains.

