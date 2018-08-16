The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 16, 2018 | Last Update : 03:27 PM IST

India, All India

Quota in promotions to creamy layer of SC/ST cannot be denied: Centre to SC

PTI
Published : Aug 16, 2018, 2:27 pm IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2018, 2:27 pm IST

AG Venugopal said that even if some people of the community have come up, the stigma of caste and backwardness is still attached to them. 

Venugopal also said that the question of excluding certain class of SC/ST has to be decided by the President and the Parliament and this exercise is not open to judiciary. (Photo: File) 
 Venugopal also said that the question of excluding certain class of SC/ST has to be decided by the President and the Parliament and this exercise is not open to judiciary. (Photo: File) 

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the creamy layer concept cannot be applied to deny benefits of quota in promotions to government employees of SC/ST community as the stigma of caste and backwardness is still attached to them.

Attorney General K K Venugopal told a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra that there is no judgment which says that affluent people of the SC/ST community can be denied quota benefits by applying creamy layer concept. 

Venugopal was responding to a question whether the creamy layer concept can be applied to exclude persons who have come up to ensure that the backward among the SC/ST communities can reap the benefits of quota. 

The top law officer said that even if some people of the community have come up, the stigma of caste and backwardness is still attached to them. 

He also said that the question of excluding certain class of SC/ST has to be decided by the President and the Parliament and this exercise is not open to judiciary. 

"They have to marry from their own caste. Even a well-off person of SC/ST community cannot marry from a higher caste. The fact that some persons have become affluent does not take away the imprint of caste and backwardness." 

The top law officer termed the discriminatory caste system as a misfortune of the country. Advancing of arguments is still continuing. 

The bench, also comprises justices Kurian Joseph, R F Nariman, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Indu Malhotra. 

Earlier on August 3, the apex court had asked the Centre as to why states have not come forward with any quantifiable data to decide the inadequacy of representation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in government services even 12 years after its verdict on the 'creamy layer'. 

The five-judge Constitution bench is examining whether its 12-year-old verdict that had dealt with the issue of 'creamy layer' for reservations to SC and ST categories in government job promotions needs to be re-visited by a seven-judge bench. 

The apex court had on July 11 refused to pass any interim order against its 2006 verdict and said that a five-judge bench would first see whether it needs to be examined by a seven-judge bench or not. 

The M Nagaraj verdict of 2006 had held that the 'creamy layer' concept cannot be applied to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for promotions in government jobs, like two earlier verdicts of 1992 Indra Sawhney and others versus Union of India (popularly called Mandal Commission verdict) and 2005 E V Chinnaiah versus State of Andhra Pradesh which had dealt with creamy layer in Other Backward Classes category.

It had reiterated that the ceiling-limit of 50 per cent, the concept of the creamy layer and the compelling reasons like backwardness, inadequacy of representation and overall administrative efficiency were all constitutional requirements, without which the structure of equality of opportunity in Article 16 would collapse.

Tags: sc/st quota, quota in promotion, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Cambodia ruling party sweeps parliament after vote with no opposition

2

Here's why Prince Charles might not become King Charles III when he takes to throne

3

Inside pics, video: Saif Ali Khan marks 47th birthday with family, Kareena kisses him

4

Here’s Prince Harry’s special nickname for Kate Middleton

5

Mumbai's Bandra station is 7th cleanest railway station in India

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Saif Ali Khan and his good-looking children’s moments were the highlights of the paparazzi diary on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taimur’s cute moments on I-Day, papa Saif’s birthday with Sara, Ibrahim

Manish Malhotra brought out numerous stars from Bollywood at his residence in Mumbai for a gathering on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Janhvi, Sara and who's who of Bollywood together under Manish's roof

As famous monuments across the country turned ‘Gold’, the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar was at his excited best. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Akshay literally on top as country turns Gold, ex-India openers lend support

The teams of upcoming films were clicked at events in Mumbai on Saturday as the release date near. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priya makes rare appearance for John, Genius couple shares loved-up moments

Shah Rukh Khan lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL2018 and to launch the new team anthem. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event.

CPL 2018: SRK lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders

Karan Johar produced Dhadak has made history for being one of the highest earners with newcomers in the lead, as it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The team recently celebrated success with an awesome bash. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak success bash: Janhvi-Ishaan, Karan, Shashank Khaitan are on cloud 9

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham