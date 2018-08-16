The Asian Age | News

May you live a long, healthy life: PM Modi wishes Kejriwal on his birthday

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 16, 2018, 3:07 pm IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2018, 3:35 pm IST

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal turned 50 today.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his wishes. (Photo: File | PTI)
Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "Birthday greetings to Delhi CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal Ji. May he lead a long and healthy life."

The Delhi Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister for his wishes.

President Ram Nath Kovind also called Kejriwal to wish him health, long life and success on his birthday.

Arvind Kejriwal turned 50 today.

Several other senior political leaders, including Union Minister Suresh Prabhu, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, also wished the Delhi chief minister.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh and music composer Vishal Dadlani also poured wishes on Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal has requested AAP volunteers and well-wishers not to celebrate his birthday in wake of deteriorating health of former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee. Volunteers have also been requested to refrain from visiting the chief minister’s residence.

