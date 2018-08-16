May you live a long, healthy life: PM Modi wishes Kejriwal on his birthday

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal turned 50 today.

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "Birthday greetings to Delhi CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal Ji. May he lead a long and healthy life."

The Delhi Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister for his wishes.

Thank you so much sir. https://t.co/jCYwryIFkR — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 16, 2018

President Ram Nath Kovind also called Kejriwal to wish him health, long life and success on his birthday.

Got a call from Hon’ble President. He wished me health, long life and success on my birthday. Thank u so much Sir. @rashtrapatibhvn — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 16, 2018

Several other senior political leaders, including Union Minister Suresh Prabhu, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, also wished the Delhi chief minister.

Best birthday wishes to @ArvindKejriwal ji. May God bless you with long and healthy life. — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 16, 2018

Wishing you a very happy birthday, @ArvindKejriwal — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 16, 2018

Wishing a happy birthday to @ArvindKejriwal ji. May God bless him with a healthy and prosperous life. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) August 16, 2018

Wishing @ArvindKejriwal ji a very happy birthday. Wish you good health and many more years in the service of the nation. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 16, 2018

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @ArvindKejriwal ji. May God bless you more healthy, successful and prosperous life in service of nation! — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 16, 2018

Actor Riteish Deshmukh and music composer Vishal Dadlani also poured wishes on Kejriwal.

Wishing Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal ji a very happy birthday - Happy, healthy & long life. May you continue to do the good work & be the force that stands by its people. 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 16, 2018

Happy Birthday, @ArvindKejriwal ! May you win your battles, and keep inspiring people to stand up for India. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) August 16, 2018

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal has requested AAP volunteers and well-wishers not to celebrate his birthday in wake of deteriorating health of former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee. Volunteers have also been requested to refrain from visiting the chief minister’s residence.