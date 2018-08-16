The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 16, 2018 | Last Update : 12:06 PM IST

India, All India

Kerala floods: 72 dead, PM asks defence to step up rescue ops

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 16, 2018, 10:32 am IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2018, 11:19 am IST

People were air-lifted through the night as Kerala battles the worst floods in almost a century.

The Southern Naval Command suspended all training activities to help with relief operations as requested by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). (Photo: Twitter | @adgpi)
 The Southern Naval Command suspended all training activities to help with relief operations as requested by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). (Photo: Twitter | @adgpi)

Kochi: The flood situation in all 14 districts of Kerala, particularly in Pathanamthitta, remained grim on Thursday with all three arms of the defence forces, the NDRF and local rescue groups working overtime to pull out people stranded across the state.

Seventy two people have been killed so far.

The Southern Naval Command suspended all training activities to help with relief operations as requested by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). All resources were mobilised for rescue and relief efforts in Ernakulam and Trichur.

People were air-lifted from parts of the state through the night as Kerala battles the worse floods in almost a century.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan kept alerting people the moment air-lifting operations started in a particular area. For Chalakudy and Bhoothathankettu areas, he asked people “to stand in open areas on top of buildings and houses to avoid possible hindrances by trees”.

(Photo: PTI)(Photo: PTI)

Transport systems in several parts of the state have collapsed due to the heavy rains which threaten to continue for a few more days. The Kochi metro services have also been suspended as water level rose in the Muttom Metro yard. The Railways has not indicated when suspended services will be resumed.

The Kochi airport was shut yesterday till the afternoon of August 18.

In the Thiruvananthapuram Railway station, authorities have stopped issuing tickets. In Ernakulam, train services between Aluva and Chalakudy has been suspended following the flooding in river Periyar. A few long-distance trains have been detained in stations enroute to these areas.

Bus services were also disrupted in many places. Services in Thiruvall-Ernakulam section in MC Road have been suspended. Traffic has been stopped in Kuthiaran region connecting Thrissur-Palakkad on Salem-Kochi national highway.

Power connections also remained disrupted in many places in Kochi with Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd (KSEBL) switching off supply to avoid electrification and also snapping of cables. 

Parts of national highways are also under water. Inter-state buses could not reach Kochi as the road in Kalamassery was flooded.

After yesterday’s SOS from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with him again on Thursday morning to review the flood situation. He later tweeted: “We discussed the flood situation in the state. Have asked Defence Ministry to further step up the rescue and relief operations across the state. Praying for the safety and wellbeing of the people of Kerala.”

(Photo: PTI)(Photo: PTI)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh echoed the PM’s concern, stating the Centre was rushing additional NDRF teams to Kerala. He said he was in constant touch with Vijayan.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted she had instructed the Defence Secretary to immediately rush more helicopters, boats, life jackets and other rescue resources to Kerala. “There will be no delay from our side,” she tweeted.

She said several MPs had called for help. “NRIs have highlighted the situation in NRIs highlighted Pattamthitta, Ranni and Aranmula… Assured them that instructions are for extending immediate help. Every help,” she tweeted.

All dams continue to remain open. The water level in Mullaperiyar was 142 feet as rain continued to lash the state.

The levels in the Achankoil river at Alappuzha's Kollakadavu too rose to dangerous levels.

Interestingly, fishermen were commandeering rescue operations in many places, bringing in all their experience from navigating rough seas. Several country craft were carted by road to the affected hinterland.

(Photo: Twitter | @agdpi)(Photo: Twitter | @agdpi)

 

Tags: kerala floods, kerala rains, pinarayi vijayan
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

MOST POPULAR

1

Here's why Prince Charles might not become King Charles III when he takes to throne

2

Inside pics, video: Saif Ali Khan marks 47th birthday with family, Kareena kisses him

3

Here’s Prince Harry’s special nickname for Kate Middleton

4

Mumbai's Bandra station is 7th cleanest railway station in India

5

Boy, 11, hacks into replica US vote website in minutes at convention

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day having won freedom from the shackles of British colonialists in 1947. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Independence Day 2018: Here's how India celebrated occassion

Independence Bill provided for the end of the British rule in India, on August 15, 1947, and the establishment of India.

In photos: India gears up to celebrate 72nd Independence Day

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

The event is a fundraiser for the Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals, which helps support more than 150 animal shelters and rescues in New York. (Photos: AP)

Kitty walks the ramp: Fashion show for cats sees benefits go to animal shelters

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham