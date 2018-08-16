Kerala floods: 72 dead, PM asks defence to step up rescue ops

People were air-lifted through the night as Kerala battles the worst floods in almost a century.

Kochi: The flood situation in all 14 districts of Kerala, particularly in Pathanamthitta, remained grim on Thursday with all three arms of the defence forces, the NDRF and local rescue groups working overtime to pull out people stranded across the state.

Seventy two people have been killed so far.

The Southern Naval Command suspended all training activities to help with relief operations as requested by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). All resources were mobilised for rescue and relief efforts in Ernakulam and Trichur.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan kept alerting people the moment air-lifting operations started in a particular area. For Chalakudy and Bhoothathankettu areas, he asked people “to stand in open areas on top of buildings and houses to avoid possible hindrances by trees”.

(Photo: PTI)

Transport systems in several parts of the state have collapsed due to the heavy rains which threaten to continue for a few more days. The Kochi metro services have also been suspended as water level rose in the Muttom Metro yard. The Railways has not indicated when suspended services will be resumed.

The Kochi airport was shut yesterday till the afternoon of August 18.

In the Thiruvananthapuram Railway station, authorities have stopped issuing tickets. In Ernakulam, train services between Aluva and Chalakudy has been suspended following the flooding in river Periyar. A few long-distance trains have been detained in stations enroute to these areas.

Bus services were also disrupted in many places. Services in Thiruvall-Ernakulam section in MC Road have been suspended. Traffic has been stopped in Kuthiaran region connecting Thrissur-Palakkad on Salem-Kochi national highway.

Power connections also remained disrupted in many places in Kochi with Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd (KSEBL) switching off supply to avoid electrification and also snapping of cables.

Parts of national highways are also under water. Inter-state buses could not reach Kochi as the road in Kalamassery was flooded.

#KeralaFloods Heavy to very heavy rainfalls expected in all 14 districts today. Airport shut, Metro shut, trains suspended, roads& highways heavily waterlogged. Thousands feared still stranded. Landslides continue. Things would be worse before they are better pic.twitter.com/VScVzyGNg9 — Nidheesh M K (@mknid) August 16, 2018

After yesterday’s SOS from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with him again on Thursday morning to review the flood situation. He later tweeted: “We discussed the flood situation in the state. Have asked Defence Ministry to further step up the rescue and relief operations across the state. Praying for the safety and wellbeing of the people of Kerala.”

(Photo: PTI)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh echoed the PM’s concern, stating the Centre was rushing additional NDRF teams to Kerala. He said he was in constant touch with Vijayan.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted she had instructed the Defence Secretary to immediately rush more helicopters, boats, life jackets and other rescue resources to Kerala. “There will be no delay from our side,” she tweeted.

She said several MPs had called for help. “NRIs have highlighted the situation in NRIs highlighted Pattamthitta, Ranni and Aranmula… Assured them that instructions are for extending immediate help. Every help,” she tweeted.

All dams continue to remain open. The water level in Mullaperiyar was 142 feet as rain continued to lash the state.

Plight of people in #KeralaFloods. Houses completed submerged. pic.twitter.com/Af4MXX82dU — Sagay Raj P (@sagayrajp) August 15, 2018

The levels in the Achankoil river at Alappuzha's Kollakadavu too rose to dangerous levels.

Interestingly, fishermen were commandeering rescue operations in many places, bringing in all their experience from navigating rough seas. Several country craft were carted by road to the affected hinterland.

(Photo: Twitter | @agdpi)