End of an era: PM Modi expresses grief over Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s death

New Delhi: The nation mourns the death of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who died at 93.

He breathed his last on Thursday, August 16.

Soon after the news of his death became public, President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter and said, “Atalji, the Gentle Giant, will be missed by one and all.”

Extremely sad to hear of the passing of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, our former Prime Minister and a true Indian statesman. His leadership, foresight, maturity and eloquence put him in a league of his own. Atalji, the Gentle Giant, will be missed by one and all #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 16, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent out heartfelt tweets after the former prime minister passed. “I am speechless, I am in a vacuum, but my emotions overflow. Our beloved Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee is no more with us. He spent each moment of his life for the country. His passing is the end of an era.”

मैं नि:शब्द हूं, शून्य में हूं, लेकिन भावनाओं का ज्वार उमड़ रहा है।



हम सभी के श्रद्धेय अटल जी हमारे बीच नहीं रहे। अपने जीवन का प्रत्येक पल उन्होंने राष्ट्र को समर्पित कर दिया था। उनका जाना, एक युग का अंत है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2018

लेकिन वो हमें कहकर गए हैं-

“मौत की उमर क्या है? दो पल भी नहीं,

ज़िन्दगी सिलसिला, आज कल की नहीं

मैं जी भर जिया, मैं मन से मरूं,

लौटकर आऊँगा, कूच से क्यों डरूं?” — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2018

He further said: “It was due to the perseverance and struggles of Atalji that BJP was built brick by brick. He travelled across the length and breadth of India to spread the BJP’s message, which led to the BJP becoming a strong force in our national polity and in several states.”

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also expressed his sorrow over the death of former PM and BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Today India lost a great son. Former PM, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, was loved and respected by millions. My condolences to his family & all his admirers. We will miss him. #AtalBihariVajpayee — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 16, 2018

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also condoled the death of Vajpayee and said his passing away is a big loss to the country. “I will always cherish the many fond memories,” Banerjee, who was the Railways minister in Vajpayee government, tweeted.

Very very saddened that the great statesman and former PM Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji is no more with us. His passing away is a very big loss to our nation. I will always cherish the many fond memories. Condolences to his family and his many admirers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 16, 2018

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee died at the AIIMS hospital in Delhi Thursday evening at the age of 93 following a prolonged illness.