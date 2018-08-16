The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Aug 16, 2018 | Last Update : 06:43 PM IST

India, All India

End of an era: PM Modi expresses grief over Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s death

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 16, 2018, 6:24 pm IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2018, 6:24 pm IST

President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter and said, 'Atalji, the Gentle Giant, will be missed by one and all.'

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee dies at 93. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The nation mourns the death of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who died at 93.

He breathed his last on Thursday, August 16.

Soon after the news of his death became public, President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter and said, “Atalji, the Gentle Giant, will be missed by one and all.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent out heartfelt tweets after the former prime minister passed. “I am speechless, I am in a vacuum, but my emotions overflow. Our beloved Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee is no more with us. He spent each moment of his life for the country. His passing is the end of an era.”

He further said: “It was due to the perseverance and struggles of Atalji that BJP was built brick by brick. He travelled across the length and breadth of India to spread the BJP’s message, which led to the BJP becoming a strong force in our national polity and in several states.”

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also expressed his sorrow over the death of former PM and BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also condoled the death of Vajpayee and said his passing away is a big loss to the country. “I will always cherish the many fond memories,” Banerjee, who was the Railways minister in Vajpayee government, tweeted.

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee died at the AIIMS hospital in Delhi Thursday evening at the age of 93 following a prolonged illness.

Tags: atal bihari vajpayee, narendra modi, ram nath kovind
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

