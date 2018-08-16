The Asian Age | News

Ayushman Bharat to be launched on September 25

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 16, 2018, 2:32 am IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2018, 2:32 am IST

He announced this during his last Independence Day speech on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch his ambitious healthcare scheme Ayushman Bharat on September 25, which is the birth anniversary of Jan Sangh leader Deen Dayal Upadhyaya. The flagship scheme of the NDA Government aims at benefitting 50 crore Indians.

He announced this during his last Independence Day speech on Wednesday.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme, touted as the world’s largest healthcare scheme, aims to provide a coverage of Rs five lakh per family annually, benefiting more than 10 crore poor families.

Mr Modi asserted his government has been working for the last four years to empower the poor and it will launch the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aroyga Abhiyan on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on September 25.

Noting that it is a technology driven scheme, he said  in the coming to four to five weeks, the testing of technology will be started and efforts are on to make it foolproof.

The government decided to start the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aroyga Abhiyan in order to provide good healthcare facilities to the poor and common people, so that they receive free health facilities in big hospitals and also for serious ailments. The Ayushman Bharat is a scheme of giving health assurance to 10 crore families or around 50 crore Indians of this country who will be given `5 lakh cover per year, he said.

“On September 25, on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhay, it will be launched in the entire country. The result of this will be that the poor man will not suffer from illness, he will not have to borrow money. It will open new avenues of employment,” he said.

