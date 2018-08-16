The Asian Age | News

Atal Bihari Vajpayee health updates: Former PM put on life support

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 16, 2018, 9:33 am IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2018, 9:34 am IST

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been put on life-support system after his health condition worsened: AIIMS

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi for the last 9 weeks. (Photo: File)
 Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi for the last 9 weeks. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been put on life-support system after his health condition worsened, the AIIMS said in a statement on Wednesday.

BJP stalwart and the three time prime minister, Atal Bihar Vajpayee was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on June 11 with kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the AIIMS on Wednesday evening to enquire about Vajpayee's condition. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP lawmaker Meenakshi Lekhi also visited the hospital. Many BJP leaders have visited the hospital.

Here are the LIVE updates on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health:

09:14 am: According to reports, Dr Randeep Guleria is expected to visit Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the ICU at 10 am, after which a health bulletin is expected around 10.30 am by AIIMS.

Vajpayee is under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria who is currently the director of AIIMS. Dr Guleria has been the personal physician of Vajpayee for over three decades. A team of doctors from the nephrology, gastroenterology, pulmonology and cardiology departments is keeping round-the-clock check on the ailing leader

Also Read: Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee critical, put on life support system: AIIMS​

09:10 am: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to travel to Delhi later on Thursday. She will visit AIIMS where former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been put on life support after his health deteriorated.

08:25 am: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal is expected to visit AIIMS where Atal Bihari Vajpayee is admitted, reports news agency ANI.

08:22 pm: BJP president Amit Shah has arrived at AIIMS to enquire about Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health.

07:20 am: "We are all praying for Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji's health. This too shall pass. Wishing him a speedy recovery," BJP leader Vijay Goel tweeted.

07:25 am: "My prayers for Bharat Ratna Sh.Atal ji for the speedy recovery and for his good health," BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan tweeted.

07:05 am: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu visited AIIMS to enquire bout Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health.

12:30 am: "Concerned to hear about former Prime Minister Vajpayee's health. PM Modi's hospital visit is worrying. Seems serious. Let us pray for the great man's recovery," Congress leader Shashi Tharoor writes on Twitter.

11:55 pm: "Visited AIIMS to enquire about the health of Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. Discussed with the medical team. Praying to God that he responds to treatment and recovers soon. Millions of people are praying for him," Suresh Prabhu writes on Twitter.

11:30 pm: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Congress leader Omar Abdullah tweeted that he was praying for Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

11:02 pm: Union Ministers Suresh Prabhu, Harsh Vardhan, Jitendra Singh, Ashwini Kumar Choubey

11:01 pm: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, BJP lawmaker Meenakshi Lekhi and Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani also visited the hospital to check on Vajpayee's health.

10:21 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited AIIMS to enquire about Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health. PM Modi reached the hospital at around 7.15 pm and spent about 50 minutes there. This was PM Modi's fourth visit to Vajpayee in AIIMS since he has been admitted on June 11.

(Photo: AIIMS)(Photo: AIIMS)

10:20 pm: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is critical and has been put on life support system after his health deteriorated in the last 24 hours, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi said in a statement on Wednesday night.

"Former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been admitted for the last nine weeks at AIIMS. Unfortunately his condition has worsened over the last 24 hours. His condition is critical and he is on life support system," Dr Aarti Vij said in a press release.

