After incessant rains in K'taka, CM Kumaraswamy announces Rs 200 crore relief

PTI
Published : Aug 16, 2018, 9:26 pm IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2018, 9:26 pm IST

The chief minister, who held a high-level meeting with senior officials and ministers, said the rains have been heavier than normal.

A press release from the Chief Minister Office said 29 relief camps have been set up and 1,755 people provided shelter. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday announced a grant-in-aid of Rs 200 crore for relief work in districts hit by floods and landslides in the state due to incessant rains.

He was speaking to reporters after reviewing the situation in the rain-affected districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkmagaluru, Kodagu and parts of Hassan and Uttara Kannada.

The Chief Minister said Rs 237.55 crore was available with all district commissioners and there was no dearth of funds to take up relief measures.

He said the district administrations have been asked to estimate the losses and submit a report in a couple of days.

Asked whether the state would be approaching the Centre for relief, Kumaraswamy said he would certainly be seeking its assistance for which the losses have to be estimated.

The Chief Minister, who held a high-level meeting with senior officials and ministers, said the rains have been heavier than normal.

Ministers have been camping in the affected districts and secretaries in-charge asked to rush to those places, he said.

A press release from the Chief Minister Office said 29 relief camps have been set up and 1,755 people provided shelter.

The release said two deaths in Kodagu and one each in Udupi and Shivamogga have been reported till now.

Kodagu has been badly affected by flood and mudslides and many people were stranded in various places. Help of the Army has been sought to rescue the people, the Chief Minister said.

Though helicopters were ready for rescue operations, they could not take off owing to rough weather.

However, efforts would be taken again tomorrow to rescue them, he said, adding that there was sufficient food for the affected.

"We have got first-hand information based on which we have decided to release Rs 200 crore and instructed officials to take up the relief work," the Chief Minister said. 

Tags: cm h d kumaraswamy, karnataka rains
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

