Thursday, Jul 16, 2020 | Last Update : 09:05 PM IST

114th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

980,710

10,541

Recovered

620,194

6,459

Deaths

25,122

193

Maharashtra27564015261310928 Tamil Nadu1518201023102167 Delhi118645956993487 Karnataka4725318467933 Gujarat44648313462080 Uttar Pradesh41383257431012 Telangana3934225999386 Andhra Pradesh3545118378452 West Bengal34427206801000 Rajasthan2643719502530 Haryana2330617667319 Bihar2017313533157 Assam197551288953 Madhya Pradesh1964313908682 Odisha1489810476101 Jammu and Kashmir116666337206 Kerala9554463436 Punjab87995867221 Jharkhand4562248538 Chhatisgarh4556332420 Uttarakhand3785294850 Goa2951167418 Tripura228116043 Manipur170010800 Puducherry159688921 Himachal Pradesh134196610 Nagaland9023480 Chandigarh61945911 Arunachal Pradesh4911533 Meghalaya337462 Mizoram2381590 Sikkim222870
  India   All India  16 Jul 2020  Varavara Rao tests positive for coronavirus at Mumbai's JJ Hospital
India, All India

Varavara Rao tests positive for coronavirus at Mumbai's JJ Hospital

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 16, 2020, 6:39 pm IST
Updated : Jul 16, 2020, 9:04 pm IST

The activist and his family members have claimed he is unwell since sometime.

File image of Varavara Rao.
 File image of Varavara Rao.

Activist and poet Varavara Rao, who is currently in jail in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence case, has been found positive for coronavirus.

He is currently undergoing treatment, said Dr Ranjeet Mankeshwar, dean of JJ Hospital, adding that " he is stable and will be shifted to another hospital". Mankeshwar said that he will be shifted to a designated COVID-19 hospital as JJ Hospital is a non-COVID centre.

According to reports, Rao will either be shifted to GT Hospital or St George Hospital. Moreover, another co-accused and jail inmate, Vernon Gonsalves, is now at serious risk of contracting COVID-19.

Rao had been taken to the state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai on Monday after he complained of dizziness. Rao, 80, has been behind bars for almost two years and lodged at the Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

The family members of the activist had expressed their concerns about his declining health in the past. They had also requested the jail authorities to provide him immediate medical care.

Rao and nine other activists have been arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, which was initially probed by the Pune Police and later transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in January this year.

The case related to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial.

The police have also claimed the conclave was organised by people with alleged Maoist links.

Tags: varavara rao, taloja jail, bhima koregaon case, coronavirus in maharashtra

Latest From India

Union Minister Hardeep Puri at the presser on Thursday. (PTI)

Flights to US, France to resume from Friday after India creates four 'air bubbles'

Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brijesh Pathak

Congress, Samajawadi defaming Brahmins after Vikas Dubey killing: UP Minister

Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brijesh Pathak

Congress, Samajawadi defaming Brahmins after Vikas Dubey encounter: UP minister

Kulbhushan Jadhav. (PTI)

Kulbhushan Jadhav on death row: Indian officials gets second consular access

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham