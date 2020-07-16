Thursday, Jul 16, 2020 | Last Update : 09:04 PM IST

  India   All India  16 Jul 2020  Kulbhushan Jadhav on death row: Indian officials gets second consular access
India, All India

Kulbhushan Jadhav on death row: Indian officials gets second consular access

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 16, 2020, 5:39 pm IST
Updated : Jul 16, 2020, 8:25 pm IST

The latest development comes just four days before the deadline for Jadhav to file a review petition in his case.

Kulbhushan Jadhav. (PTI)
 Kulbhushan Jadhav. (PTI)

India on Thursday got its second consular access to former Indian Navy personnel Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death for alleged espionage in Pakistan. According to TV media reports, two Indian High Commission officials were given 4 pm (PST) as the time for the meeting.

"India has been requesting for an unimpeded, unhindered and unconditional consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav. On the basis of assurances provided our officials have proceeded for the meeting on Thursday," spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava said.

He said India will assess the situation after the officials return and send a report. "We will provide our comments thereafter," he said.

The latest development comes just four days before the deadline for Jadhav to file a review petition in his case ends. However, Pakistan had claimed that Jadhav had refused to file a review petition but only follow up on the mercy petition to the President of Pakistan.

Earlier, New Delhi had asked Islamabad to give "unconditional consular access" to Jadhav, as per sources.

"Last time what they did was insulting to his mother, father and wife and insulting to India as a whole. So we want that consular access should be unconditional," Arvind Singh, Kulbhushan Jadhav's childhood friend, told ANI.

The Ministry of External Affairs had also charged Pakistan of coercing Jadhav into forgoing his right to seek the implementation of International Court of Justice's verdict, which was in his favour.

In July 2018, the ICJ overwhelmingly had upheld India's claim of Pakistan committing an egregious violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations on several counts in Jadhav's case.

kulbhushan jadhav, kulbhushan jadhav case, indian high commission in pakistan

