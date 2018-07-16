The Asian Age | News

Traders, businessmen need to be whistleblowers on tax evasion: Piyush Goyal

PTI
Published : Jul 16, 2018, 8:50 am IST
Updated : Jul 16, 2018, 9:15 am IST

'We should complain against those who evade taxes and expose them. Even if I myself do something wrong, then (you should) directly speak to the Prime Minister,' Goyal said. (Photo: File)
Raipur: Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday called on traders and industrialists to expose tax evaders.

"It is our responsibility to expose those who are doing wrong (evading tax) and harming the economy," Goyal said while interacting with traders and industrialists in Raipur late this evening.

The meeting was organised by the Chhattisgarh Chamber of Commerce and Industries and the Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation.

Businessmen should compete not to evade taxes, but to produce and deliver quality goods and services, he said, adding that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has created an honest and simplified taxation system.

"We should complain against those who evade taxes and expose them. Even if I myself do something wrong, then (you should) directly speak to the Prime Minister," he said.

Implementing the GST was not easy, particularly when the BJP was in power in only six states, but it became possible because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's determination and Arun Jaitley's tactful handling of states' concerns, Goyal said.

The business community has made the new single tax system a success, he said.

The Union minister also praised the implementation of food security schemes by the Raman Singh government in Chhattisgarh.

Even the World Bank has called the state a role model for the implementation of food security, he said.

Chief Minister Raman Singh and state industry minister Amar Agrawal were also present during the meeting.

