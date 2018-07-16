Police arrest husband of air hostess who jumped off terrace in south Delhi

Police also said a board of doctors conducted a second autopsy on Monday, and the procedure was videographed.

Anissia Batra had been married for over two years and used to live with her husband, Mayank Singhvi in Hauz Khas. (Facebook | Screengrab | Anissia Batra)

New Delhi: The husband of the female flight attendant who allegedly committed suicide in south Delhi's Panchsheel Park on Friday was arrested on Monday, hours after the Delhi Police issued a lookout circular against him in connection with the case.

Anissia Batra (39) worked with a German airline. She allegedly jumped from the terrace of her house on Friday. Her husband rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Anissia's family has alleged that her husband used to physically abuse her.

He was interrogated for an hour and was later arrested Monday evening. He would be produced before a magistrate tomorrow, police said.

Police also said a board of doctors conducted a second autopsy on Monday, and the procedure was videographed. A senior police officer said the BMW of Anissia's husband, her diamond ring and their mobile phones have been seized.

Though police had lifted the relevant exhibits, a forensic team was called to reconstruct the scene of the crime, he added.

Police have also sought the details of the deceased and her husband's bank accounts and they will be sealed. The woman had been married for over two years and used to live with her husband in Hauz Khas.

Also Read: Air hostess jumps off terrace in south Delhi, dies; family cries foul

Before jumping off the terrace, she had sent a message to her husband that she would kill herself, police said. Her husband, a software engineer in Gurgaon, told police that they had regular fights as there were "compatibility issues".

They had an argument on Friday as well, following which she jumped from the terrace, police said.