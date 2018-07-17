Oppn leaders meet to plan joint strategy for Monsoon session of Parliament

During meeting, parties held discussion on fielding joint opposition candidate for post of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman.

New Delhi: Opposition parties on July 16 met to chalk out a joint strategy to corner the government on various issues during the Monsoon Session of Parliament starting July 18.

During the meeting, the parties held a discussion on fielding a joint opposition candidate for the post of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, which fell vacant after the retirement of Congress leader PJ Kurien on July 1.

Leaders of Congress, NCP, TMC, BSP, SP, RJD, DMK, CPI(M), CPI, JD(S), RSP, IUML, and KC-M attended the meeting.

Among the names doing the rounds for the post include Trinamool Congress leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, sources said.

The sources also indicated that the post may go to the NCP. They, however, said that the ruling NDA is keen on fielding its candidate and is seeking the support of some parties like the BJD and the AIADMK.

The name of Akali Dal leader Naresh Gujral is doing the rounds for the post from the ruling coalition.