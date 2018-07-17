The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jul 16, 2018 | Last Update : 09:28 PM IST

India, All India

Oppn leaders meet to plan joint strategy for Monsoon session of Parliament

PTI
Published : Jul 16, 2018, 8:53 pm IST
Updated : Jul 16, 2018, 8:53 pm IST

During meeting, parties held discussion on fielding joint opposition candidate for post of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman.

Leaders of Congress, NCP, TMC, BSP, SP, RJD, DMK, CPI(M), CPI, JD(S), RSP, IUML, and KC-M attended the meeting. (Photo: File/ANI)
 Leaders of Congress, NCP, TMC, BSP, SP, RJD, DMK, CPI(M), CPI, JD(S), RSP, IUML, and KC-M attended the meeting. (Photo: File/ANI)

New Delhi: Opposition parties on July 16 met to chalk out a joint strategy to corner the government on various issues during the Monsoon Session of Parliament starting July 18.

During the meeting, the parties held a discussion on fielding a joint opposition candidate for the post of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, which fell vacant after the retirement of Congress leader PJ Kurien on July 1.

Leaders of Congress, NCP, TMC, BSP, SP, RJD, DMK, CPI(M), CPI, JD(S), RSP, IUML, and KC-M attended the meeting.

Among the names doing the rounds for the post include Trinamool Congress leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, sources said.

The sources also indicated that the post may go to the NCP. They, however, said that the ruling NDA is keen on fielding its candidate and is seeking the support of some parties like the BJD and the AIADMK.

The name of Akali Dal leader Naresh Gujral is doing the rounds for the post from the ruling coalition. 

Tags: monsoon session of parliament, rajya sabha, sukhendu shekhar roy, nda, ncp, naresh gujral
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Rescued Thai boys may have 'cave disease'; here’s everything you need to know

2

First time in 80 years, Dalit groom takes out his baarat in UP's Kasganj

3

Woman planned to split lottery win with nephew, until she won

4

Sacred Games: Anurag Kashyap says, ‘Yay’ after Rahul Gandhi reacts to controversy

5

Even before debut in Dhadak, Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor thinks she can be PM

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

more

ALSO FROMLife

The 21st annual mud festival features mud wrestling and mud sliding. (Photos: AP)

'Mud-slinging' was never this fun; Boryeong Mud Festival sees revellers go wild

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (Photo:AFP)

Running of the bulls festival kicks off in Spain

The 2018 edition had a horology theme that saw revellers incorporate timepiece designs into their outfits (Photo: AFP)

Annual race in Durban sees visitors mixing African tradition with high fashion in outfits

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

The festival aims to change perceptions of the art form as an occupation associated with amateurs. (Photo: AP)

People flock to Israel's Rehovot for living statues festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham