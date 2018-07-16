The Asian Age | News



NDA govt working to double farmer income by 2022: PM Modi in Bengal's Midnapore

PTI
Published : Jul 16, 2018, 3:32 pm IST
Updated : Jul 16, 2018, 3:33 pm IST

Modi attacked the Mamata Banerjee government for throttling democracy and encouraging syndicates in West Bengal.

'My government is your government, it is a government of farmers. Our government worked for farmers... from quality seeds to market, it is important to have warehouse to save the produce,' Modi said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 'My government is your government, it is a government of farmers. Our government worked for farmers... from quality seeds to market, it is important to have warehouse to save the produce,' Modi said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Midnapore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said his government is working to double the income of farmers by 2022.

Modi, who addressed a public rally here, attacked the Mamata Banerjee government for throttling democracy and encouraging syndicates in West Bengal. "My government is your government, it is a government of farmers. Our government worked for farmers... from quality seeds to market, it is important to have warehouse to save the produce," he said.

Mounting an attack on the state government, Modi said nothing can be achieved without approval of the "syndicate" in West Bengal. "Democracy is throttled in the state," he said.

Exhorting the TMC government to work for farmers, he said, "I hope the West Bengal government will take required steps to create infrastructure for farmers. We want our farmers to use latest technology."

Read: 20 injured after tent collapses at PM Modi’s rally in Bengal's Midnapore

Meanwhile, a portion of a tent collapsed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in which at least, 20 people were injured and were rushed to hospital on motorcycles and even by the ambulance that follows the Prime Minister's convoy.

