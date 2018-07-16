The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jul 16, 2018 | Last Update : 06:12 PM IST

India, All India

In Mamata Banerjee's bastion, Modi attacks Bengal's 'syndicate politics'

ANI
Published : Jul 16, 2018, 5:09 pm IST
Updated : Jul 16, 2018, 5:09 pm IST

PM Modi in a veiled attack on CM Mamata Banerjee said the 'syndicate' is playing vote bank politics to remain in power.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for putting her banner around the city just before his visit. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for putting her banner around the city just before his visit. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Midnapore (West Bengal): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday trained guns at Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government saying the 'murder your opponents' syndicate is flourishing in the state.

Addressing a farmers rally in Midnapore town, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a veiled attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the 'syndicate' is playing vote bank politics to remain in power.

"The real face of 'Ma Mati Manush' is for everyone to see. There is 'murder your opponents' syndicate operating here. Nothing can happen in West Bengal without the permission of this syndicate. Even doing 'Puja' has become difficult here. This is the land of Vande Mataram and the national anthem. But the syndicate raj is using this great land for their vote bank," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the Kisan Kalyan rally.

Also Read: 20 injured after tent collapses at PM Modi’s rally in Bengal's Midnapore

The Prime Minister also took a jibe at the chief minister for putting her banner around the city just before his visit.

"I am thankful to Mamata didi for putting up so many flags to welcome me here. She herself is standing with joined hands in the hoardings to welcome me," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Further underlining the initiative taken in favour of the farmers by the central government, he attacked the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government for turning a deaf ear to farmers' plight.

He said the previous government discussed the issue of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for a long time but nothing was done in that regard.

"We clearly know the condition of Bengal right now. No benefits to farmers, no opportunities for youths. I hope West Bengal government will take required steps to create infrastructure for farmers, we want our farmers to use the latest technology," he said.

The Prime Minister's rally at Midnapore comes just about a fortnight after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah had a public meeting in Purulia district on June 29.

Tags: midnapore, narendra modi, mamata banerjee, trinamool congress, bjp
Location: India, West Bengal, Midnapore (Medinipur)

MOST POPULAR

1

Rescued Thai boys may have 'cave disease'; here’s everything you need to know

2

First time in 80 years, Dalit groom takes out his baarat in UP's Kasganj

3

Woman planned to split lottery win with nephew, until she won

4

Sacred Games: Anurag Kashyap says, ‘Yay’ after Rahul Gandhi reacts to controversy

5

Even before debut in Dhadak, Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor thinks she can be PM

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

more

ALSO FROMLife

The 21st annual mud festival features mud wrestling and mud sliding. (Photos: AP)

'Mud-slinging' was never this fun; Boryeong Mud Festival sees revellers go wild

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (Photo:AFP)

Running of the bulls festival kicks off in Spain

The 2018 edition had a horology theme that saw revellers incorporate timepiece designs into their outfits (Photo: AFP)

Annual race in Durban sees visitors mixing African tradition with high fashion in outfits

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

The festival aims to change perceptions of the art form as an occupation associated with amateurs. (Photo: AP)

People flock to Israel's Rehovot for living statues festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham