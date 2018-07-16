BJP talent hunt to pick younger ‘TV warriors’

Besides national issues, these party panellists for TV debates will also be taking on Opposition charges against BJP-ruled state governments.

New Delhi: With the crucial Lok Sabha polls fast approaching and the country’s political spectrum getting into election mode, the BJP has launched a “talent hunt” to select its “spokesperson warriors” to take on the Opposition in television debates aggressively and convincingly. These “spokesperson warriors” will be trained by senior saffron leaders on how to promote “Brand Modi” and counter the Opposition’s “lies and propaganda” through “facts and figures”. The saffron party leadership has asked each state unit to select at least 10 such young people who will be shortlisted after a series of interviews and also on their knowledge about the BJP and the Narendra Modi government’s development initiatives.

While efforts are on by the Opposition parties to join forces against the Narendra Modi-led BJP for the 2019 electoral battle, the ruling party is prepping up a team of youngsters who will counter the charges and allegations against the Modi government on issues like jobs, the atrocities against dalits and the minorities, the growing disenchantment against the government and the ruling party, among other issues. Youths were a major support base of Mr Modi and the BJP. In its last membership drive in 2015, when the ruling party crossed the 11 crore mark, nearly 40 per cent of enrolled members were young people, including first-time voters.

After being selected, these young people will also be trained in how to face the camera and about how to convincingly place the party’s position on various issues with facts and figures. These young representatives of the party will also be trained how to use the social media to spread the party’s message and the Modi government’s development narrative. Besides national issues, these party panellists for TV debates will also be taking on Opposition charges against BJP-ruled state governments.