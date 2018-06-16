The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 16, 2018 | Last Update : 06:37 AM IST

India, All India

Rahul Gandhi slams BJP, RSS for politics of hatred

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 16, 2018, 1:32 am IST
Updated : Jun 16, 2018, 6:26 am IST

BJP ally and Union minister Ramdas Athawle also condemned the incident and said he will visit the village to ensure that the victims get justice.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday blamed the RSS and the BJP for spreading “poisonous politics of hatred”, which he blamed for an assault on two dalit boys who were paraded naked for swimming in a village well in Maharashtra.

Mr Gandhi, in a tweet, tagged a video of the dalit boys from Wakadi village in Jalgaon district and said, “In Maharashtra, these dalit children’s mere offence was that they were bathing in an ‘upper caste’ well. Today, even humanity is trying to save itself with the support of the last straw. History will never forgive us if we do not oppose the poisonous politics of hatred by RSS/BJP’ ‘Manuwaad’.”

BJP ally and Union minister Ramdas Athawle also condemned the incident and said he will visit the village to ensure that the victims get justice.

The police has arrested two men, identified as Ishwar Joshi and Prahlad Lohar, in connection with the incident that took place on June 10.

Mr Gandhi also expressed concern over the recent attack in Uttar Pradesh on the brother of Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan, who was jailed after the death of over 60 children at a government hospital last year.

In a letter to the Dr Khan, who is now out on bail, Mr Gandhi said the attack on his brother Kashif Jameel exemplified the poor  law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress chief demanded a probe into the “laxity” by the administration and the alleged delay in Mr Jameel’s treatment after he was shot at thrice by three miscreants on June 10 in Gorakhpur.

Dr Khan on Thursday had met additional director general of police (law and order) Anand Kumar and complained about the alleged delay in Mr Jameel’s treatment.

Tags: rahul gandhi, kafeel khan, ramdas athawle
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Father’s Day 2018: 4 successful entrepreneurs talk about bond shared with their dads

2

Stephen Hawking's voice beamed into space during London burial

3

India vs Afghanistan Test, Day 2: India beat Afghanistan, clinch innings victory

4

Box office report: Padmaavat, others ensure brilliant 2018; all eyes on Race 3, Sanju

5

AT&T acquires Time Warner in $85 billion deal

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMLife

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham