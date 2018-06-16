Rahul Gandhi slams BJP, RSS for politics of hatred

BJP ally and Union minister Ramdas Athawle also condemned the incident and said he will visit the village to ensure that the victims get justice.

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday blamed the RSS and the BJP for spreading “poisonous politics of hatred”, which he blamed for an assault on two dalit boys who were paraded naked for swimming in a village well in Maharashtra.

Mr Gandhi, in a tweet, tagged a video of the dalit boys from Wakadi village in Jalgaon district and said, “In Maharashtra, these dalit children’s mere offence was that they were bathing in an ‘upper caste’ well. Today, even humanity is trying to save itself with the support of the last straw. History will never forgive us if we do not oppose the poisonous politics of hatred by RSS/BJP’ ‘Manuwaad’.”

BJP ally and Union minister Ramdas Athawle also condemned the incident and said he will visit the village to ensure that the victims get justice.

The police has arrested two men, identified as Ishwar Joshi and Prahlad Lohar, in connection with the incident that took place on June 10.

Mr Gandhi also expressed concern over the recent attack in Uttar Pradesh on the brother of Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan, who was jailed after the death of over 60 children at a government hospital last year.

In a letter to the Dr Khan, who is now out on bail, Mr Gandhi said the attack on his brother Kashif Jameel exemplified the poor law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress chief demanded a probe into the “laxity” by the administration and the alleged delay in Mr Jameel’s treatment after he was shot at thrice by three miscreants on June 10 in Gorakhpur.

Dr Khan on Thursday had met additional director general of police (law and order) Anand Kumar and complained about the alleged delay in Mr Jameel’s treatment.