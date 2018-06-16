The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 16, 2018 | Last Update : 02:34 PM IST

India, All India

Navy restricts movement of merchant vessel on fire from drifting towards B'desh

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Jun 16, 2018, 1:32 pm IST
Updated : Jun 16, 2018, 1:31 pm IST

An Indian Navy specialist team led by its Marine Commandoes from Vizag, arrested movement of MV SSL Kolkata by anchoring the cargo ship.

The container cargo vessel's rapid movement towards the IMBL had caused ecological and national concern among the security agencies. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
  The container cargo vessel's rapid movement towards the IMBL had caused ecological and national concern among the security agencies. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Kolkata: Launching a swift operation, an Indian Navy specialist team led by its Marine Commandoes (MARCOS) from Vizag, arrested the movement of MV SSL Kolkata by anchoring the cargo ship, still on fire, from drifting towards the international maritime boundary line (IMBL) in the Sundarbans delta between India and Bangladesh.

The MV SSL Kolkata had caught fire in the wee hours of  June 14 and 22  crew members were successfully rescued by the Indian Coast Guard.   

The container cargo vessel's rapid movement towards the IMBL had caused ecological and national concern among the security agencies.

Despatched by the Eastern Naval Command to anchor the merchant ship which is presently adrift off Sandheads, the specialist team was winched down by a Sea King 42C helicopter of the navy which took off from the Kalaikunda Air Force Station (AFS) in West Midnapore early in the morning, according to sources.

Read: Merchant vessel catches fire in Bay of Bengal, all crew members rescued

Giving details of the operation, sources revealed that the MARCOS and three crew members of SSL Kolkata were winched down at around 9.30 am and one anchor has been dropped to arrest any further movement of the ill-fated vessel. 

Subsequently, the team has been safely recovered by the chopper, sources said while adding that now it will be much easier for salvage operations to commence.

INS Kadmatt, sent from Vizag, was also deployed to support helicopter operations at sea. 

The entire operation was planned and monitored from Maritime Operations Centre at INS Netaji Subhas under the supervision of Naval Officer In Charge (West Bengal) 

Commodore Suprobho K De and his team completed the operation in less than an hour, the Sea King 42C chopper flew back with the specialist team to Kalaikunda AFS. 

Tags: indian navy, merchant navy, mv ssl kolkata
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Jada Pinkett 'never' going to divorce Will Smith

2

Get ready for hot new video game titles ahead

3

Father’s Day 2018: 4 successful entrepreneurs talk about bond shared with their dads

4

Stephen Hawking's voice beamed into space during London burial

5

India vs Afghanistan Test, Day 2: India beat Afghanistan, clinch innings victory

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebs John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Ayush Sharma-Warina Husain and others were spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: John, Varun, Malaika, Aditi, Ayush-Warina spotted in city

With a day to go for release, the team of ‘Race 3’ held another screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman, Jacqueline, Race 3 team turn hosts for Ajay, Varun, Sonakshi, others

A screening of the film ‘Lust Stories’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, which was attended by many celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Gauri, Bachchan siblings, Sidharth, others watch director quartet's Lust Stories

The team of ‘Race 3’ held a screening of the film in Mumbai, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhoni, Sakshi join Salman, Race 3 team, watch film before first day, first show

The team of ‘Dhadak’ launched the trailer of the film in a star-studded event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Emotions, Kapoors in spotlight as Janhvi, Ishaan announce arrival

Several celebrities from the film industry, including Salman Khan and most close to him, attended an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddique in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman and his close ones Katrina, Jacqueline, others dazzle at Iftar bash

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham