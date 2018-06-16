'LG in Delhi not working' tweets Shirish Kunder, LG Electronics expresses 'regret'

'Please DM us your contact details so that we can assist you shortly,' LG Electronics asks filmmaker Shirish Kunder.

The exchange of tweets between filmmaker Shirish Kunder and LG Electronics is making Tweeratis burst out in laughter. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Ever since Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and three of his ministers sat on a sit-in protest at the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's office, the Lt Governor has shifted his work back home to keep the job running.

According to reports mentioning unnamed sources, the Lt Governor or L-G is going through files related to the Delhi Police, Delhi Development Authority and other departments at his residence, but he did not receive any Delhi government files as the chief minister and three other AAP ministers have been protesting since Monday.

Amidst all this high-octane drama in Delhi, a tweet by filmmaker Shirish Kunder has left the social media site in splits.

Director Shirish Kunder, who often tweets his humorous takes on topical issues, took to Twitter on Saturday to ask LG Electronics if they have a service centre in Delhi, since "the LG there is not working."

(Photo: Twitter | Screengrab)

Though Shirish Kunder's tweet was meant to be a lighthearted one, LG Electronics took it in complete sincerity and immediately responded to tell him that they would assist him shortly. "We regret the inconvenience caused. Please DM us your contact details so that we can assist you shortly."

Both the tweets of Shirish Kunder and LG Electronics were deleted a few hours later.

The exchange of tweets between the filmmaker and LG Electronics is making Tweeratis burst out in laughter.

OMG!! This one is killer — Sushil Jain (@SushilJ1960) June 16, 2018

Ha ha this one is one of the best.. So very miraculously hilarious.. Thanks for keeping the Twitter posts live.. — #MufflerTiranga (@vipinxsharma) June 16, 2018

Wow ... his is what we call humour! Even @LtGovDelhi must be smiling ~ 😀😀😀🙏 — Dr.S.P.Singh MD (@medico956) June 16, 2018

The AAP ministers along with the party convenor have been trying to meet Lt Governor Anil Baijal since Monday evening to discuss two demands - one, that he step in to end what Arvind Kejriwal alleges is a boycott by officials, and the second, a go-ahead for a doorstep delivery scheme that was nixed by the Lieutenant Governor.