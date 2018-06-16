KCR meets PM Modi, submits long wishlist

Mr Rao claimed that the PM responded positively to all the issues.

Hyderabad: Chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday. During the one-hour meeting, the chief minister submitted a long wishlist to Mr Modi.

The wishlist of 10 issues included provision of a grant of Rs 20,000 crore for the Kaleshwaram project, amendment to the Presidential Order to allow the new zonal system to be implemented, bifurcation of the high court, completion of pending railway projects, handing over Bison Polo Grounds in Secunderabad to build the new Secretariat, setting up an IIM, providing funds for Hyderabad ITIR project, setting up IIIT in Karimnagar and opening Navodaya schools in all new district headquarters.

Mr Rao claimed that the PM responded positively to all the issues.

On Kaleshwaram, the CM stated in the representation submitted to the Prime Minister, “The project will cost an estimated Rs 80,000 crore. For completion of this project, in addition to Rs 25,000 crore budgetary provision, we procured a loan from financial institutions of Rs 22,000 crore. We still need funds. I requested the PM to extend financial help of Rs 20,000 crore.”

On the new zonal system, he said, “Against the backdrop of formation of the new state with 31 districts, there is a need to issue a fresh Presidential Order adjusting zones, multi-zones and state cadre etc.”