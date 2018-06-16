The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 16, 2018 | Last Update : 08:10 AM IST

India, All India

KCR meets PM Modi, submits long wishlist

THE ASIAN AGE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published : Jun 16, 2018, 12:40 am IST
Updated : Jun 16, 2018, 7:33 am IST

Mr Rao claimed that the PM responded positively to all the issues.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday. During the one-hour meeting, the chief minister submitted a long wishlist to Mr Modi.

The wishlist of 10 issues included provision of a grant of Rs 20,000 crore for the Kaleshwaram project, amendment to the Presidential Order to allow the new zonal system to be implemented, bifurcation of the high court, completion of pending railway projects, handing over Bison Polo Grounds in Secunderabad to build the new Secretariat, setting up an IIM, providing funds for Hyderabad ITIR project, setting up IIIT in Karimnagar and opening Navodaya schools in all new district headquarters.

Mr Rao claimed that the PM responded positively to all the issues.

On Kaleshwaram, the CM stated in the representation submitted to the Prime Minister, “The project will cost an estimated Rs 80,000 crore. For completion of this project, in addition to Rs 25,000 crore budgetary provision, we procured a loan from financial institutions of Rs 22,000 crore. We still need funds. I requested the PM to extend financial help of Rs 20,000 crore.”

On the new zonal system, he said, “Against the backdrop of formation of the new state with 31 districts, there is a need to issue a fresh Presidential Order adjusting zones, multi-zones and state cadre etc.”

Tags: k. chandrasekhar rao, prime minister narendra modi

MOST POPULAR

1

Father’s Day 2018: 4 successful entrepreneurs talk about bond shared with their dads

2

Stephen Hawking's voice beamed into space during London burial

3

India vs Afghanistan Test, Day 2: India beat Afghanistan, clinch innings victory

4

Box office report: Padmaavat, others ensure brilliant 2018; all eyes on Race 3, Sanju

5

AT&T acquires Time Warner in $85 billion deal

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

With a day to go for release, the team of ‘Race 3’ held another screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman, Jacqueline, Race 3 team turn hosts for Ajay, Varun, Sonakshi, others

A screening of the film ‘Lust Stories’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, which was attended by many celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Gauri, Bachchan siblings, Sidharth, others watch director quartet's Lust Stories

The team of ‘Race 3’ held a screening of the film in Mumbai, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhoni, Sakshi join Salman, Race 3 team, watch film before first day, first show

The team of ‘Dhadak’ launched the trailer of the film in a star-studded event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Emotions, Kapoors in spotlight as Janhvi, Ishaan announce arrival

Several celebrities from the film industry, including Salman Khan and most close to him, attended an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddique in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman and his close ones Katrina, Jacqueline, others dazzle at Iftar bash

Manish Malhotra hosted a bash for his friends from the film industry on Saturday and it was a lovely evening for all of them. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Saturday night, party night for Jacqueline, Janhvi, Karan, Manish and Shilpa

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham