Saturday, Jun 16, 2018 | Last Update : 10:27 PM IST

India, All India

Aam Aadmi Party to lead massive protest march to PMO’s office tomorrow

PTI
Published : Jun 16, 2018, 9:05 pm IST
Updated : Jun 16, 2018, 9:04 pm IST

The Delhiites will assemble at Mandi House at 4 pm and march to the PMO under the party banner to support Delhi CM and his ministers'.

Kejriwal and his Cabinet colleagues are sitting at the office of Lt Governor Anil Baijal demanding his direction to the IAS officers to end their 'strike' and approve doorstep ration delivery scheme, since last Monday. (Photo: Twitter | @ArvindKejriwal)
 Kejriwal and his Cabinet colleagues are sitting at the office of Lt Governor Anil Baijal demanding his direction to the IAS officers to end their 'strike' and approve doorstep ration delivery scheme, since last Monday. (Photo: Twitter | @ArvindKejriwal)

New Delhi: Accusing the Centre of misusing its powers to stop Delhi government from working, the Aam Aadmi party on Saturday said it would lead a massive protest march to the Prime Minister's Office on Sunday evening.

The Delhiites will assemble at Mandi House at 4 pm and march to the PMO under the party banner to support Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers' sit-in at the lieutenant governor's office for the last six days in their fight against the "dictatorship" of Modi government, the AAP leaders said.

"Modi government is shamelessly misusing its powers and institutions to stop Delhi government from working for the people," said AAP national secretary Pankaj Gupta.

People are going to protest in favour of the Delhi government which has provided them with free water, low cost electricity and good education system, Gupta claimed.

Kejriwal and his Cabinet colleagues are sitting at the office of Lt Governor Anil Baijal demanding his direction to the IAS officers to end their "strike" and approve doorstep ration delivery scheme, since last Monday.

"LG has not been able to take out a single minute from his schedule to meet the CM who has been struggling to fight for the rights of the people living in Delhi," Gupta said.

The political parties from every part of the country have assured their support to the AAP ministers' strike but the Congress is opposing it, he said.

"Surprisingly, the Congress has come in support of the BJP and its Central government by keeping its mouth shut on it" he charged.

Gupta claimed the AAP's movement has become a national issue and party will emerge victorious in it with the help of the people.

