Ramdev in trouble over remark

PTI
Published : Jun 16, 2017, 2:21 am IST
On May 12, the court had issued a bailable warrant against Ramdev.

Rohtak: A non-bailable warrant was issued against yoga guru Ramdev by a court in Rohtak on Wednesday in a case over remarks made by him in the Haryana district last year against those refusing to raise the slogan of “Bharat mata ki jai.”

The court of additional CJM Harish Goyal issued the warrant against the yoga guru and fixed August 3 as the next date of hearing in the case. On May 12, the court had issued a bailable warrant against Ramdev.

“The order follows Ramdev’s failure to appear before the court yet again today. He also failed to appear despite summons and a bailable warrant,” O.P. Chugh, the counsel for the complainant in the case, said.

Mr Ramdev had made the remarks at a Sadbhawana Sammelan in Rohtak in April last year, which was called to promote peace in the city that witnessed violence during the Jat quota stir. He had allegedly said that but for the rule of law he would have “beheaded” lakhs of people for refusing to chant “Bharat mata ki jai.”

On March 2, Mr Goyal had issued summons to Mr Ramdev after a complaint was filed by Congress leader and former Haryana minister Subhash Batra seeking registration of a police case against the yoga guru.

The magistrate had then directed Mr Ramdev to furnish Rs1 lakh personal surety and also asked him to appear in court on June 14.

Tags: ramdev, sadbhawana sammelan
Location: India, Haryana, Rohtak

