BJP MP calls minister ‘chor’, video goes viral

Bhopal: A video showing a BJP MP calling a minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government a “chor” in public has gone viral, landing the ruling party in acute embarrassment.

In the video clip, Balaghat MP Bodh Singh Bhagat and state agriculture minister Gouri Shankar Bisen were seen engaged in a public spat during a government-sponsored programme — “sab ka sath sab ka vikash” — at Malanjkhand in Balagh-at district on Wednesday.

Heated exchanges between them ensued when Mr Bhagat took strong exception to the minister reprimanding a farmer when the tiller narrated his woes in the function saying that he was finding it hard to get fertilizer and seeds to start sowing operation in his field.

The farmer’s complaint had infuriated the minister who asked him to leave the function.

Mr Bhagat, however, protested against the offensive behaviour by the minister towards the farmer leading to heated exchanges between then.

The minister had then left the function in a huff vowing that he would not attend such programmes in the area in future.

Mr Bhagat, however, retorted, “It won’t make any difference to me if the minister does not attend functions in the district. I have seen many such ministers. Who cares about a ‘chor’ mantri?”

This was the second time in a month the two senior leaders of BJP were seen engaged in public spat.

Earlier last month, Mr Bhagat had warned the minister not to ignore him leading to a heated exchange between them at the dais during a party programme at Balaghat.