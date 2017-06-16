The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 16, 2017 | Last Update : 03:33 AM IST

India, All India

BJP MP calls minister ‘chor’, video goes viral

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Jun 16, 2017, 1:24 am IST
Updated : Jun 16, 2017, 2:32 am IST

The farmer’s complaint had infuriated the minister who asked him to leave the function.

Bodh Singh Bhagat
 Bodh Singh Bhagat

Bhopal: A video showing a BJP MP calling a minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government a “chor” in public has gone viral, landing the ruling party in acute embarrassment.

In the video clip, Balaghat MP Bodh Singh Bhagat and state agriculture minister Gouri Shankar Bisen were seen engaged in a public spat during a government-sponsored programme — “sab ka sath sab ka vikash” — at Malanjkhand in Balagh-at district on Wednesday.

Heated exchanges between them ensued when Mr Bhagat took strong exception to the minister reprimanding a farmer when the tiller narrated his woes in the function saying that he was finding it hard to get fertilizer and seeds to start sowing operation in his field.

The farmer’s complaint had infuriated the minister who asked him to leave the function.

Mr Bhagat, however, protested against the offensive behaviour by the minister towards the farmer leading to heated exchanges between then.

The minister had then left the function in a huff vowing that he would not attend such programmes in the area in future.

Mr Bhagat, however, retorted, “It won’t make any difference to me if the minister does not attend functions in the district. I have seen many such ministers. Who cares about a ‘chor’ mantri?”

This was the second time in a month the two senior leaders of BJP were seen engaged in public spat.

Earlier last month, Mr Bhagat had warned the minister not to ignore him leading to a heated exchange between them at the dais during a party programme at Balaghat.

Tags: shivraj singh chouhan, gouri shankar bisen, bodh singh bhagat
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

India thrash Bangladesh to march ICC Champions Trophy final

2

Yoga with goats craze takes off in US

3

Priyanka beats Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot to become most popular actor on social media

4

Indian diner arrested for picking fight over being served onions at US eatery

5

US professor conducts evening exams for students fasting during Ramzan

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham