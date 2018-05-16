The Asian Age | News



TMC hits back at PM Modi's 'murder of democracy' remark

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 16, 2018, 2:10 pm IST
Updated : May 16, 2018, 2:20 pm IST

As many as 6 people were killed in West Bengal poll violence according to officials, while unconfirmed numbers trailed between 6 and 12.

People injured in poll violence sit by the side of a road as a vehicle is set on fire by locals during Panchayat polls, in Nadia district of West Bengal on Monday. (Photo: File/PTI)
 People injured in poll violence sit by the side of a road as a vehicle is set on fire by locals during Panchayat polls, in Nadia district of West Bengal on Monday. (Photo: File/PTI)

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday touched heavily upon the violence created by the ruling Trinamool Congress during the West Bengal panchayat polls, saying democracy was "murdered" for narrow political interests. 

"People weren't allowed to file nominations. It isn't only BJP people who suffered. People from all the leading parties except the one that rules Bengal suffered. This is serious. A land as great as West Bengal has to see such sights, it is unfortunate," the Prime Minister said, adding that such malpractices are worrying in a democracy.

However, the Trinamool Congress hit back and dismissed the prime minister's comments. Partha Chatterjee, TMC party secretary general, told NDTV, "The Prime Minister has reacted to his disappointment at not getting a majority in Karnataka. That's why he wanted to switch attention to Bengal." 

He also added, "In this panchayat poll, Trinamool lost the highest number of workers compared to any other party and has the highest number of injured workers. Everyone knows BJP workers created disturbance during the polls, threatened everyone."

Re-polling in 568 booths across West Bengal from where the State Election Commission (SEC) had received complaints of violence during the panchayat poll, began on Wednesday amid tight security.

