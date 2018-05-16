No operations in J&K during Ramzan: Centre to security forces

However, the security forces reserve right to retaliate if attacked or if essential to protect the lives of innocent people.

The ministry also said that the government expects everyone to cooperate in the initiative to observe Ramzan in a peaceful manner. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday asked the security forces not to launch operations in Jammu and Kashmir during the month of Ramzan.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh has informed about about Centre's decision to J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, in its tweet, said: “Decision taken to help the peace loving Muslims observe Ramzan in a peaceful environment.”

The Centre asks Security Forces not to launch operations in Jammu & Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan. Decision taken to help the peace loving Muslims observe Ramzan in a peaceful environment.

HM Shri @rajnathsingh has informed the Chief Minister, J&K of Centre’s decision. — HMO India (@HMOIndia) May 16, 2018

However, the security forces reserve the right to retaliate if attacked or if essential to protect the lives of innocent people, the ministry further said.

The ministry also said that the Government expects everyone to cooperate in the initiative to observe Ramzan in a peaceful manner.

Security Forces to reserve the right to retaliate if attacked or if essential to protect the lives of innocent people.

Government expects everyone to cooperate in this initiative and help the Muslim brothers & sisters to observe Ramzan peacefully and without any difficulties. — HMO India (@HMOIndia) May 16, 2018

In another tweet, the ministry said that it is important to isolate the forces that bring a bad name to Islam by resorting to mindless violence and terror.

The holy moth of Ramzan is likely to start tomorrow or Friday depending on the sighting of moon.