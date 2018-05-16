The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 16, 2018 | Last Update : 05:18 PM IST

India, All India

No operations in J&K during Ramzan: Centre to security forces

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 16, 2018, 5:11 pm IST
Updated : May 16, 2018, 5:10 pm IST

However, the security forces reserve right to retaliate if attacked or if essential to protect the lives of innocent people.

The ministry also said that the government expects everyone to cooperate in the initiative to observe Ramzan in a peaceful manner. (Representational Image)
 The ministry also said that the government expects everyone to cooperate in the initiative to observe Ramzan in a peaceful manner. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday asked the security forces not to launch operations in Jammu and Kashmir during the month of Ramzan.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh has informed about about Centre's decision to J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, in its tweet, said: “Decision taken to help the peace loving Muslims observe Ramzan in a peaceful environment.”

However, the security forces reserve the right to retaliate if attacked or if essential to protect the lives of innocent people, the ministry further said.

The ministry also said that the Government expects everyone to cooperate in the initiative to observe Ramzan in a peaceful manner.

In another tweet, the ministry said that it is important to isolate the forces that bring a bad name to Islam by resorting to mindless violence and terror.

The holy moth of Ramzan is likely to start tomorrow or Friday depending on the sighting of moon.

Tags: security operations in kashmir, ramzan, rajnath singh, mehbooba mufti
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala sizzles in bikini, Maanayata has a special message

2

Inder Kumar's 'suicide video' goes viral, wife Pallavi Saraf calls press conference

3

WHO says 19 dead, 39 infected so far in Congo Ebola outbreak

4

Friends fan theory: Here's why Ross and Monica had to be siblings

5

Meghan, Harry’s wedding feast will not be seated affair

more

Editors' Picks

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the still from 'Raazi'.

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film passes Monday test with flying colours

Aamir Khan and family, Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor with mommy Neetu Kapoor.

Priyanka, Aamir, Sonam wish Mothers Day, Janhvi misses Sridevi, Ranbir is mom’s date

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone sports big bright smile as she arrives at Cannes, see photo

more

ALSO FROMLife

The collection is a contemporary twist on classic, conservative swimwear pieces designed for the modern-day woman. (Photo: AFP)

Fashion Week Australia: Jets showcases futuristic take in high-fashion swimwear collection

Fashion for Relief is a charitable organization founded in 2005 that has raised funds for various environmental and humanitarian causes. (Photos: AP)

Naomi Campbell, stars own runway to walk for cause at Fashion For Relief

Victory Day is a holiday that commemorates the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945. t was first inaugurated in the 16 republics of the Soviet Union, following the signing of the German Instrument of Surrender late in the evening on 8 May 1945. (Photos: AP)

In photos: Russia celebrates Victory Day

From tigers getting married in New Delhi to police dogs getting forever homes after retirement in Ecuador, here are animal headlines. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Antwerp, long known as world's greatest diamond city, now gets museum to go with vibrant diamond trading scene that goes back six centuries. The museum uses interactive panels and the display of ornate objects to tell the story of Antwerp diamonds and the Flemish art of silversmithing and jewelry design. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Belgium celebrates its love for diamonds

From Winsol, an aardvark born in December to polar bear cub Nanook and rhinocerouses in Africa, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photo: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham