Madhya Pradesh: Mandatory for students to answer roll call with 'Jai Hind'

Published : May 16, 2018, 8:24 am IST
The education department stated that this step will instill a sense of patriotism among the students, read an official statement.

Vijay Shah said that the step would be enforced in all 1.22 lakh government schools, and an advisory in this regard would also be issued to all private schools. (Photo: ANI)
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government has announced that from now onwards, it is mandatory for the school students in the state to answer their roll-call with "Jai Hind".

Earlier in November 2017, Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Vijay Shah said now students would answer to roll-calls by saying "Jai Hind" instead of "yes sir" and "yes ma'am".

He had said that the step would be enforced in all 1.22 lakh government schools, and an advisory in this regard would also be issued to all private schools.

