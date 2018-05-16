The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 16, 2018 | Last Update : 06:29 AM IST

India, All India

Flyover collapses in UP, 18 killed, many trapped

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : May 16, 2018, 1:23 am IST
Updated : May 16, 2018, 6:24 am IST

Many vehicles, including bus, crushed under debris.

NDRF team rescues a man trapped under the under-construction flyover that collapsed in Varanasi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 NDRF team rescues a man trapped under the under-construction flyover that collapsed in Varanasi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: An under-construction flyover in Varanasi collapsed on Tuesday evening, leaving at least 18 dead and many more trapped under the debris.

Varanasi is the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured all possible help to the local administration in dealing with the tragedy.

According to reports, two pillars of the Cha-ukaghat-Lehertara flyover in Varanasi’s cantonment area collapsed, burying several people, most of them labourers and pass-ersby, under the debris.

A number of vehicles, including a bus, were crushed under the debris.

In a major security lapse, the laborers were working at the site without any safety equipment and traffic was also being allowed alongside the under-construction flyover.

Rescue operations began with at least three JCBs removing the debris.

A boundary wall next to the flyover has also been demolished to allow bigger construction vehicles to assist in operations.

A team of the NDRF reached Varanasi to assist in relief and rescue operations and deputy chief minister Keshav Maurya, who also holds the PWD portfolio, also reached there.

All hospitals have been put on alert in Varanasi as more persons buried under the debris are to be taken out.

District magistrate Yogeshwar Ram Misra, who was at the spot, said on phone that a medical team, was also at the site of the incident and the priority was to rescue people.

DGP O.P. Singh said, “Several people are feared trapped under the collapsed under-construction flyover. Rescue operations are underway and the police are regulating
traffic.”‘

Tags: yogi adityanath, ndrf, keshav maurya

MOST POPULAR

1

Inder Kumar's 'suicide video' goes viral, wife Pallavi Saraf calls press conference

2

WHO says 19 dead, 39 infected so far in Congo Ebola outbreak

3

Friends fan theory: Here's why Ross and Monica had to be siblings

4

Meghan, Harry’s wedding feast will not be seated affair

5

Mother shoots gunman attempting to rob parents outside school

more

Editors' Picks

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the still from 'Raazi'.

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film passes Monday test with flying colours

Aamir Khan and family, Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor with mommy Neetu Kapoor.

Priyanka, Aamir, Sonam wish Mothers Day, Janhvi misses Sridevi, Ranbir is mom’s date

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone sports big bright smile as she arrives at Cannes, see photo

more

ALSO FROMLife

The collection is a contemporary twist on classic, conservative swimwear pieces designed for the modern-day woman. (Photo: AFP)

Fashion Week Australia: Jets showcases futuristic take in high-fashion swimwear collection

Fashion for Relief is a charitable organization founded in 2005 that has raised funds for various environmental and humanitarian causes. (Photos: AP)

Naomi Campbell, stars own runway to walk for cause at Fashion For Relief

Victory Day is a holiday that commemorates the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945. t was first inaugurated in the 16 republics of the Soviet Union, following the signing of the German Instrument of Surrender late in the evening on 8 May 1945. (Photos: AP)

In photos: Russia celebrates Victory Day

From tigers getting married in New Delhi to police dogs getting forever homes after retirement in Ecuador, here are animal headlines. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Antwerp, long known as world's greatest diamond city, now gets museum to go with vibrant diamond trading scene that goes back six centuries. The museum uses interactive panels and the display of ornate objects to tell the story of Antwerp diamonds and the Flemish art of silversmithing and jewelry design. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Belgium celebrates its love for diamonds

From Winsol, an aardvark born in December to polar bear cub Nanook and rhinocerouses in Africa, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photo: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham