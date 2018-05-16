Flyover collapses in UP, 18 killed, many trapped

Many vehicles, including bus, crushed under debris.

NDRF team rescues a man trapped under the under-construction flyover that collapsed in Varanasi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: An under-construction flyover in Varanasi collapsed on Tuesday evening, leaving at least 18 dead and many more trapped under the debris.

Varanasi is the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured all possible help to the local administration in dealing with the tragedy.

According to reports, two pillars of the Cha-ukaghat-Lehertara flyover in Varanasi’s cantonment area collapsed, burying several people, most of them labourers and pass-ersby, under the debris.

A number of vehicles, including a bus, were crushed under the debris.

In a major security lapse, the laborers were working at the site without any safety equipment and traffic was also being allowed alongside the under-construction flyover.

Rescue operations began with at least three JCBs removing the debris.

A boundary wall next to the flyover has also been demolished to allow bigger construction vehicles to assist in operations.

A team of the NDRF reached Varanasi to assist in relief and rescue operations and deputy chief minister Keshav Maurya, who also holds the PWD portfolio, also reached there.

All hospitals have been put on alert in Varanasi as more persons buried under the debris are to be taken out.

District magistrate Yogeshwar Ram Misra, who was at the spot, said on phone that a medical team, was also at the site of the incident and the priority was to rescue people.

DGP O.P. Singh said, “Several people are feared trapped under the collapsed under-construction flyover. Rescue operations are underway and the police are regulating

traffic.”‘