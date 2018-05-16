The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 16, 2018 | Last Update : 08:00 AM IST

India, All India

Father celebrates son’s failure in Class 10 exams, throws party

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : May 16, 2018, 1:24 am IST
Updated : May 16, 2018, 6:26 am IST

The guests were treated with sweets and music orchestra.

Mr Vyas, a civil contractor by profession, did not stop there. (Photo: Representational image)
 Mr Vyas, a civil contractor by profession, did not stop there. (Photo: Representational image)

Bhopal: A father in a Madhya Pradesh village on Tuesday took everyone, including his son who has failed to clear this year’s Class 10 board examination, by pleasant surprise when he threw a party to celebrate his failure.

Surendra Kumar Vyas (55), a resident of Tili village, hugged his son Anshu and then offered sweets to him when the latter gave him the bad news that he has failed in the Class 10 examination conducted by MP Board of Secondary Education. Mr Vyas, a civil contractor by profession, did not stop there.

He arranged an impromptu party in which his friends and his son’s classmates, besides their relatives, were invited to celebrate his son’s failure.

The guests were treated with sweets and music orchestra.

Tags: class 10 board examination, mp board of secondary education

MOST POPULAR

1

Inder Kumar's 'suicide video' goes viral, wife Pallavi Saraf calls press conference

2

WHO says 19 dead, 39 infected so far in Congo Ebola outbreak

3

Friends fan theory: Here's why Ross and Monica had to be siblings

4

Meghan, Harry’s wedding feast will not be seated affair

5

Mother shoots gunman attempting to rob parents outside school

more

Editors' Picks

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the still from 'Raazi'.

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film passes Monday test with flying colours

Aamir Khan and family, Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor with mommy Neetu Kapoor.

Priyanka, Aamir, Sonam wish Mothers Day, Janhvi misses Sridevi, Ranbir is mom’s date

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone sports big bright smile as she arrives at Cannes, see photo

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranveer Singh was at his goofiest best at a special screening of the film ‘Deadpool 2’ held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer at his goofy best with 'Deadpool', parents, sister enjoy the madness

As Mother’s Day was celebrated worldwide on Sunday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor stepped out for separate reasons in Mumbai and Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mothers' Day: Kareena stuns in traditional wear, Ranbir takes mom out for lunch

The team of blockbuster ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ held a premiere of the film on the occasion of its 30th anniversary in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

With Juhi absent, Aamir sings to Kiran as QSQT team relive memories

Amid the controversy surrounding the film, the team of ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ laiunched the trailer at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After controversies, John, Diana and team finally gear up for Parmanu release

Several Bollywood stars turned up for a screening of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Raazi’ held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Vicky excited as Aamir, Sara, Janhvi, others give their nods for Raazi

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception was a grand affair with a bevy of Bollywood stars in attendance in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam-Anand reception: Aishwarya, SRK, Katrina, Ranbir, Alia, others shine

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham