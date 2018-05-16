Father celebrates son’s failure in Class 10 exams, throws party

The guests were treated with sweets and music orchestra.

Bhopal: A father in a Madhya Pradesh village on Tuesday took everyone, including his son who has failed to clear this year’s Class 10 board examination, by pleasant surprise when he threw a party to celebrate his failure.

Surendra Kumar Vyas (55), a resident of Tili village, hugged his son Anshu and then offered sweets to him when the latter gave him the bad news that he has failed in the Class 10 examination conducted by MP Board of Secondary Education. Mr Vyas, a civil contractor by profession, did not stop there.

He arranged an impromptu party in which his friends and his son’s classmates, besides their relatives, were invited to celebrate his son’s failure.

