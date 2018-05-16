Day 2, Karnataka: Yeddyurappa, Kumaraswamy elected as legislative party leaders

It is now Governor Vajubhai Vala’s call on who he will invite to form the state government in Karnataka.

Bengaluru: Karnataka was a hotbed of political negotiations, secret huddles and brave faces on Wednesday, the day after the fractured Assembly result made it clear it would be a long and debatable way to government formation.

It is now Governor Vajubhai Vala’s call on who he will invite to form the state government in Karnataka. The BJP -- as the single-largest party -- and new friends Congress-JD(S) have both staked claim on the throne.

Missing MLAs are nothing new in Indian politics and true to form, five reportedly have gone missing since Wednesday morning – three from the Congress and two from the JD(S). There are other allegations of clandestine offers of ministership to shore up the magic number of 112 required to form government in Karnataka.

Here are live updates of what is happening in Karnataka today:

12:03 pm: HD Kumaraswamy chosen as legislative party leader in a meeting of the JD(S) MLAs in Bengaluru

11:47 am: "The party has chosen me. I have given the letter to the Governor and he will call me, that is what I am hoping. He told me that he will take an appropriate decision. I'll inform you after I receive letter from Governor," BS Yeddyurappa

11:43 am: “HD Kumaraswamy will be the chief minister and there will be a coalition government. That is the only truth. People want him to be the CM. These kind of mechanistion will happen but the fact is that HD Kumaraswamy will be CM. We won't be influenced by anyone,” says JD(S) leader A Manjunath

11:40 am: 66 of 78 MLAs reached for Congress legislative meeting at Karnataka Party Congress Committee office in Bengaluru

11:35 am: "We have to protect the verdict of the people. They (BJP) are doing bad politics. We don't have to stoop down to their level. We are 118 in number number, we don't want anyone. No body has called me to the resort," says Congress' NA Harris

11:26 am: “We are all together. All this is false news. In fact there are 6 BJP people, who are touch with us,” Congress’ MB Patil

11:05 am: JD(S)' MLAs Raja Venkatappa Nayaka and Venkata Rao Nadagouda are missing from the JD(S) legislative party meeting which is underway in a hotel in Bengaluru

10:50 am: JD(S) legislative party meeting begins in Bengaluru

10:49 am: “Governor is obliged to call largest party, which is BJP. He should call BJP leader asking him if he can form government. If he says he can't, governor will then call second party and if he says he can form the government the governor should give him time to prove majority,” former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi

10:43 am: “We are the single largest party. You have seen how Congress and JD(S) were fighting, six months back. Now, they want to come together and make government,” Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda

10:40 am: “We have already decided to go with Congress. That's the reason we called Janta Dal (Secular) Legislature Party meeting. There is no question of taking any other decision,” HD Kumaraswamy

10:35 am: “People want BJP government and we will make it. Anyone can create unnatural tensions, but people of Karnataka are with us. After meeting, we will take necessary steps. This attempt made by Congress to make a backdoor entry is not appreciated,” Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

10:33 am: “During the legislature party meeting the leader will be elected. From there we will go to Raj Bhavan immediately. We will claim to form the government. Most probably we will ask the Governor to give us time tomorrow,” BJP’s chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa

10:10 am: “I don't know what they (BJP) are offering but they are trying to call our people, but they are not responding. We are all together, no one can touch our party. Our party MLAs are loyal to the party,” JD(S) leader Saravana said

10:07 am: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “JD(S) has all the faith in their MLAs. Nobody is going to go away. Let BJP try, whatever they want to.”

10:03 am: JD(S) and Congress have the numbers. I hope, the governor will discharge his constitutional duties and invite HD Kumaraswamy to talk. If BJP puts pressure on the governor, it will be the death of Democracy, says JD(S) leader Danish Ali

09:55 am: “We believe in all our MLAs. BJP is trying hard to get them. They don't believe in democracy, BJP just wants power. All the people are happy, nobody is unhappy here,” says Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy

09:45 am: Outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “All the Congress MLAs are intact. Nobody is missing. We are confident of forming the government.”

09:43 am: “Yes definitely there is a plan. We have to safeguard our MLAs, We will let you know what is the plan,” Congress leader DK Shivakumar said. He added, “They (BJP) are poaching our MLAs, we know that. Everyday there is a lot of pressure. But it not so easy because two parties have the necessary number. People are watching this.”

09:20 am: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "The single largest party doesn't have the numbers. BJP has 104, we (Congress and JDS) have 117. Governor cannot take sides. Can a person who is there to save constitution, destroy it too? The Governor has to cut all its previous associations, be it BJP or RSS."

09:13 am: "Political scenario will unfold in next 2-3 days. It depends on development in political parties. As of now, we aren't approaching any individuals but politics is art of possibility," BJP's Basavaraj Bommai

09:07 am: "I got a call from the BJP leaders. They said come to us and we'll give a ministry to you. We'll make you a minister. But, I'm going to stay here. HD Kumaraswamy is our Chief Minister," said Congress leader Amaregouda Linganagouda Patil Bayyapur

08:59 am: “There is no doubt we will form government, 100 per cent we'll do that. Wait and watch. Results came out only yesterday. It has been only a day. See what can happen in Karnataka in a day,” says BJP’s KS Eshwarappa.