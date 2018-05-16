The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, May 16, 2018

India, All India

Chief Secretary assault case: Police to question Arvind Kejriwal on Friday

PTI
Published : May 16, 2018, 2:39 pm IST
Updated : May 16, 2018, 2:38 pm IST

A senior police officer said that a notice has been sent to Kejriwal and he will be examined on May 18 at 11 am.

The alleged assault on the chief secretary had triggered a bitter tussle between the Delhi government and its bureaucracy. (Photo: PTI)
 The alleged assault on the chief secretary had triggered a bitter tussle between the Delhi government and its bureaucracy. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be questioned by the police on Friday in connection with the alleged assault on chief secretary Anshu Prakash in February, police said on Wednesday.

A senior police officer said that a notice has been sent to Kejriwal and he will be examined on May 18 at 11 am.

Last month, his private secretary Bibhav Kumar was also questioned in connection with the case   Police has already questioned the 11 MLAs who were present at the chief minister's residence for the meeting on February 19 in which Prakash was allegedly attacked. Kejriwal, his former advisor V K Jain and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were also present there.          

On February 23, a police team had examined the CCTV system installed at the chief minister's residence in the Civil Lines area and seized the hard disk. The forensic report on the hard disk is still awaited. The alleged assault on the chief secretary had triggered a bitter tussle between the Delhi government and its bureaucracy.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, chief secretary assault case, anshu prakash, manish sisodia, cctv cameras
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

