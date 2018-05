Of the 11 students injured, at least 3 are said to be critical.

Chhapra: Two children died and at least 11 were injured after a high voltage wire fell and came in contact with a school van in Baniapur.

Reports suggest the students have been rushed to the hospital. Among the 11 students, 3 are said to be critical. More details are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)