Another massive dust storm hits Delhi-NCR, temperature falls

Strong winds, accompanied by dust, lashed the city while bringing a sudden decline in the temperature.

This comes after the deadly storm on May 13-14 claimed over 80 lives across five states in the country. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A massive dust storm hit the national capital in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Delhi: Dust storm, strong winds and light showers hit the national capital, #visuals from #Chanakyapuri pic.twitter.com/hAgj8EPic0 — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2018

Delhi: Strong winds and dust storm, followed by light showers, hit the national capital pic.twitter.com/Jm3ZAu4dOC — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2018

Trees fell down on cars in Lodhi colony due to strong winds and dust storm in the national capital. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/eJyTaWS84E — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2018

During that time, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that the thunderstorm will continue for the next 48 to 72 hours.

Previously on May 2, at least 100 people died in north India and some other states, owing to thunderstorms.