The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 | Last Update : 06:56 AM IST

India, All India

RSS will hold meeting in J&K for first time in July

THE ASIAN AGE. | YOJNA GUSAI
Published : May 16, 2017, 6:15 am IST
Updated : May 16, 2017, 6:15 am IST

The ongoing situation in Kashmir will be one of the key issues.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo: PTI)
 RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: As violence in Kashmir continues unabated, the RSS, for the first time, is holding its Akhil Bhartiya Pracharak meet in Jammu and Kashmir. The meet could send a message to the Modi government to take effective measures to normalise situation in the region. Sangh parivar affiliate BJP is part of the Mehbooba Mufti-led coalition government, whi-ch is facing flak over its failure to bring situation under control in the Valley. RSS brass, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat, will also attend the meet from July 18 to 20. BJP president Amit Shah is also likley to attend this meeting.

The ongoing situation in Kashmir will be one of the key issues, other than coordination between the sangh parivar affiliates and the Central government, that will come up for deliberation at the two-day meet. The BJP had won 25 Assembly seats in Jammu during the last Assembly elections, its best ever performance in the state where it came to power for the first time with senior partner PDP.

Though security concerns were raised over holding this meeting in Jammu, a senior RSS functionary said the decision to hold the meeting in Jammu was taken earlier this year.

Kashmir has been on a boil ever since Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter last year. Though situation was slowly coming to normal, but violence and stone-pelting started again in the region when more than half-a-dozen people were killed during clashes between locals and security forces during the bypoll for Srinagar parliamentary constituency last month.

The meeting will also see review of many programmes undertaken by the sangh parivar affiliates. With the BJP coming to power in politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, RSS top brass, sources said, will also review the coordination and the various steps taken to enhance the coordination between its cadre and the Yogi Adityanath government over various issues.

Tags: mohan bhagwat, mehbooba mufti, amit shah, assembly elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Union Minister Athawale adopts leopard for its upkeep

2

Rajasthan: Saddam Hussain tries to get Aadhaar card for Osama Bin Laden

3

Suresh Raina launches foundation to help underprivileged moms

4

Priyanka Chopra makes jaws drop with her sexy bikini pictures in Miami

5

Photographer realises his mistake after six hours of photoshoot with couple

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham