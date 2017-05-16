The Asian Age | News

Odisha: Stray dog eats infant's corpse inside hospital premises

PTI
Published : May 16, 2017, 10:16 am IST
A group of people standing near the hospital watched the body being eaten by the canine, but no one bothered to stop the dog.

Senior police officers said a team is verifying the mobile recordings and the incident is being investigated. (Photo: Pixabay)
Koraput (Odisha): A stray dog was found eating the corpse of an infant boy inside the premises of the sub-divisional hospital of Jeypore in Koraput district in Odisha on Monday.

A group of people standing near the hospital watched the body being eaten by the canine, but no one bothered to stop the dog. Some of the onlookers even recorded the incidenton their mobile phones, the police said.

The hospital authorities, however, expressed their ignorance about the incident.

"After learning about the incident I personally rushed to the spot with my staff, but found nothing. Neither the dog nor the baby's body could be located. We do not have any patient missing from our hospital," said sub-divisional medical officer (Jeypore) Sitanshu Satapathy.

"Even then, a police complaint will be filed to inquire into the matter," he said.

Senior police officers said a team is verifying the mobile recordings and the incident is being investigated.

