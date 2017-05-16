Odisha: Stray dog eats infant's corpse inside hospital premises

A group of people standing near the hospital watched the body being eaten by the canine, but no one bothered to stop the dog.

Koraput (Odisha): A stray dog was found eating the corpse of an infant boy inside the premises of the sub-divisional hospital of Jeypore in Koraput district in Odisha on Monday.

The hospital authorities, however, expressed their ignorance about the incident.

"After learning about the incident I personally rushed to the spot with my staff, but found nothing. Neither the dog nor the baby's body could be located. We do not have any patient missing from our hospital," said sub-divisional medical officer (Jeypore) Sitanshu Satapathy.

"Even then, a police complaint will be filed to inquire into the matter," he said.

Senior police officers said a team is verifying the mobile recordings and the incident is being investigated.