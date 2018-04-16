The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 16, 2018 | Last Update : 12:19 PM IST

India, All India

India asks for China's help in speeding-up Bengaluru-Chennai train corridor

PTI
Published : Apr 16, 2018, 10:37 am IST
Updated : Apr 16, 2018, 10:37 am IST

NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said, 'We offered them speeding up of Bengaluru-Chennai railway corridor.'

The proposal was made for increasing the speed of the Bengaluru-Chennai corridor to 150 kmph. (Representational Image)
 The proposal was made for increasing the speed of the Bengaluru-Chennai corridor to 150 kmph. (Representational Image)

New Delhi/Beijing: India has sought China's assistance to speed up Bengaluru-Chennai railway corridor besides redevelopment of Agra and Jhansi railway stations, a senior Indian official said.

The proposal was made at the Strategic Economic Dialogue (SED) held in Beijing between the two countries.

"We offered them speeding up of Bengaluru-Chennai railway corridor," NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Sunday.

The SED was held between delegations headed by Kumar and He Lifeng, the chairman of China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

The proposal was made for increasing the speed of the corridor to 150 kmph.

India previously made a proposal to China for the redevelopment of Agra and Jhansi railway station. It has been re-emphasised at Sunday’s talks, officials said.

The Chinese side will respond after considering the proposals, they said.

Kumar said it was pointed out to the Chinese side that the railway station development plan is a big one involving about 600 of them. They can bid for any of them, he said.

However, there was no discussion in the just concluded SED about the collaboration to build high speed trains by China in India, he said.

China has been expressing interest to take up high speed train corridors in India and began conducting a feasibility study for New Delhi and Chennai high speed train corridor.

The first high-speed train corridor in India between Mumbai and Ahmedabad has been bagged by Japan.

China has the world's longest high-speed rail network, with 22,000 km within the country linking various top cities.

Tags: bangalore-chennai railway corridor, india-china ties, rajiv kumar, niti aayog
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

2

2018 IPL, RCB vs RR: Rajasthan taste royal victory, beat RCB by 19 runs

3

October day two box office collection: Varun's film sees growth, earns 7.47cr

4

Saina Nehwal clinch gold in women's singles, PV Sindhu settles for Silver

5

Cobra throwing up eggs when caught in Kerala video goes viral

more

Editors' Picks

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

more

ALSO FROMLife

From Maheen Khan's Gulabo to Huma Adnan's muted creations and Cheena Chhapra making senior citizens walk on ramp, PFW displayed array of creations and sensibilities. (Photo: AP)

Models adorn traditional designs at Pakistan Fashion Week

Al-Ula, an area rich in archaeological remnants, is seen as a jewel in the crown of future Saudi attractions as the kingdom prepares to issue tourist visas for the first time. (Photo: AFP)

Al-Ula: Saudi Arabia's largest archaeological city

Bullfighting is a 500-year-old tradition brought to the country by Spanish conquistadors.(Photo: AFP)

Crowd gathers to witness bullfighting competition in Mexico

Orthodox Ukrainians flock to churches around the country this week to celebrate Easter, the country's foremost religious celebration. (Photo: AFP)

Orthodox Christians across the globe observe Easter

From first wombat born in forty years in Germany to crash that left circus creatures injured, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

During the festival, people make offerings to honour their departed loved ones and keep them comfortable in the afterlife. (Photo: AFP)

On Tomb Sweeping Day, People in China tend the graves of their departed loved ones

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham