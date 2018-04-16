The Asian Age | News

Monday, Apr 16, 2018 | Last Update : 12:20 PM IST

India, All India

Drunken habit: Taekwondo teacher who masturbated in front of women

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 16, 2018, 11:03 am IST
Updated : Apr 16, 2018, 11:06 am IST

Sandeep Chauhan, a taekwondo instructor, was arrested on Sunday after one of the two women filed a police complaint against him.

The accused made lewd comments, flashed and masturbated in front of a woman in South Delhi's Vasant Vihar. (Representational Image)
 The accused made lewd comments, flashed and masturbated in front of a woman in South Delhi's Vasant Vihar. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A man, who was recently released from the jail, was arrested again on Saturday for flashing and masturbating in front of two women in a span of half an hour.

The man, a serial offender, says he has a habit of “flashing at women” after getting drunk.

The incident took place on Thursday in the Vasant Kunj area of southwest Delhi. Sandeep Chauhan, a taekwondo instructor, was arrested on Sunday after one of the two women filed a police complaint against him.

Chauhan flashed at the woman while she was standing at her balcony. He later followed her towards her building after she got down from her office cab. Taken aback and scared, the woman ran towards her home when the accused made lewd comments, flashed and masturbated in front of her, police told news agency PTI.

A repeat offender, about 20 cases of snatching, robbery and molestation has been filed against him. Chauhan came out of jail nearly a month ago after serving 14 months for a similar crime.

In 2016, a woman had jumped off the third floor of her building after a similar obscene act by Chauhan. He was released from jail a month ago after 14 months for this crime.

Married with two daughters, he was employed as a taekwondo teacher with several schools in South Delhi. Police is investigating how he managed to get jobs despite having a criminal record.

The incident comes months after a man was caught masturbating on camera in a crowded Delhi bus. The student, who filmed the obscenity, approached people for help, but did not get any co-operation.

Also Read: Man masturbates next to girl in bus

(With inputs from PTI)

