The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 16, 2018 | Last Update : 07:55 PM IST

India, All India

Cong politics defaming Hindus exposed: BJP post-Mecca Masjid verdict

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 16, 2018, 6:35 pm IST
Updated : Apr 16, 2018, 6:37 pm IST

A special NIA court acquitted all accused, including right-wing activist Swami Aseemanand, in the 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that Congress has long 'defamed' Hindus for votes and demanded that party chief Rahul Gandhi and his predecessor Sonia Gandhi apologise for terms such as 'Hindu terror'. (Photo: File | PTI)
 BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that Congress has long 'defamed' Hindus for votes and demanded that party chief Rahul Gandhi and his predecessor Sonia Gandhi apologise for terms such as 'Hindu terror'. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: After a special NIA court in Hyderabad acquitted all the accused, including right-wing activist Swami Aseemanand, in the 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case, the BJP on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, claiming that the opposition party’s “appeasement politics” of “defaming” Hindus has been exposed.

A special anti-terror court acquitted Aseemanand and four others in the case, saying that the country's top anti-terror body, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), had failed to prove anyone's guilt.

A massive blast had ripped through the Mecca Masjid on May 18, 2007, during Friday prayers, killing nine people and wounding 58 others.

Responding to the court verdict, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that the Congress has long "defamed" Hindus for votes and demanded that party president Rahul Gandhi and his predecessor Sonia Gandhi apologise for terms such as "saffron terror" and "Hindu terror".

Patra further said people will teach the Congress "a lesson" in the Karnataka Assembly polls as they had in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections when it was reduced to 44 seats.

Hitting back at the Congress leaders for blaming the BJP government for the acquittal of the accused, he alleged that the opposition party has "double standards" and as it had welcomed a court order in favour of accused in the 2G scam case. Patra also noted that the Congress was in power for seven years after the blasts and asked what it had done during the period.

Also Read: 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case: Special NIA court acquits all accused

"For its appeasement politics, the Congress targeted and defamed Hindus and the country for merely some votes. That conspiracy has been exposed. The Congress has been exposed like never before," he said.

Patra also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi and wondered if the Congress chief would lead a candle march to India Gate and apologise for his attempts to "defame" Hindus.

Patra also raked up several comments by Congress leaders and a US diplomatic cable which had allegedly quoted Rahul Gandhi as saying that radicalised Hindu groups posed a bigger danger to the country.

He also claimed that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was also practising appeasement politics, an euphemism used by the BJP for alleged pro-Muslim politics of some parties.

Patra also accused Siddaramaiah of "hobnobbing" with a Muslim outfit, Popular Front of India, while it is being probed by the National Investigation Agency.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags: mecca masjid blast case, swami aseemanand, bjp congress, karnataka polls, appeasement
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Meghan Markle will bolt from royal wedding, predicts feminist icon Germaine Greer

2

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

3

2018 IPL, RCB vs RR: Rajasthan taste royal victory, beat RCB by 19 runs

4

October day two box office collection: Varun's film sees growth, earns 7.47cr

5

Saina Nehwal clinch gold in women's singles, PV Sindhu settles for Silver

more

Editors' Picks

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham