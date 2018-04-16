The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 16, 2018 | Last Update : 07:55 PM IST

India, All India

Calcutta HC refuses TMC plea to reverse stay order on Bengal Panchayat polls

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Apr 16, 2018, 7:14 pm IST
Updated : Apr 16, 2018, 7:14 pm IST

A division bench also instructed the single bench to fast-track the hearing in the case.

'Like the CPI(M) had to leave the power due to its misrule of over three decades, Mamata Banerjee also have to leave the power in between 2018 and 2021,' a BJP leader claimed. (Photo: File)
 'Like the CPI(M) had to leave the power due to its misrule of over three decades, Mamata Banerjee also have to leave the power in between 2018 and 2021,' a BJP leader claimed. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: Dashing hopes of the Trinamool Congress and the West Bengal State Election Commission the division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Monday sent their cases, challenging the last week's stay order by the single bench on the Panchayat Elections, to the single bench again.

The division bench of Justice Bishwanath Samaddar and Justice Arindam Mukhopadhyay also directed the single bench to fast-track the hearing in the case. 

It suggested that the hearings can be done daily if needed.

The division bench's ruling came within few hours the extension of the stay by Justice Subrata Talukdar by another day till Tuesday.

In his previous order the judge had ordered the stay till Monday. The division bench's order has come as a big blow to the ruling party and also the state poll panel.

Emphatic over the ruling BJP leader Pratap Banerjee, also a lawyer, said, "The division bench held that only the single bench would hear the matter. We did not want the polls to be postponed. Today's ruling is the verdict of the democracy of the state. We welcome the order. The opposition parties' candidates faced attacks on their way to file their nominations. We now hope that those who could not file their nominations would be able to do so."

He added, "This victory is not for the BJP but also for the people who love democracy. The matter will come up for hearing at 2 pm on Tuesday." BJP leader Mukul Roy, said," This is the people's victory. The respect towards the Indian Constitution has increased only with this order. I am indebted to the media which showed the state of affairs in West Bengal. The Trinamool is killing democracy by misusing the police and administration. It happens in no other states in the country."

He claimed, "Like the CPI(M) had to leave the power due to its misrule of over three decades, Mamata Banerjee also have to leave the power in between 2018 and 2021."

CPI(M) leader Rabin Deb said, "The division bench rejected the appeals of the Trinamool and state poll panel which challenged the single bench's stay order. It refused to interfere into the single bench's order. We became parties in the case. But we do not want the polls to be postponed."

Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee who appeared for the ruling party said, "The court said it would not interfere in the single bench's order."

He added that he would not challenge the division bench's order further.

Tags: calcutta high court, trinamool congress, mamata banerjee, west bengal panchayat elections
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Meghan Markle will bolt from royal wedding, predicts feminist icon Germaine Greer

2

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

3

2018 IPL, RCB vs RR: Rajasthan taste royal victory, beat RCB by 19 runs

4

October day two box office collection: Varun's film sees growth, earns 7.47cr

5

Saina Nehwal clinch gold in women's singles, PV Sindhu settles for Silver

more

Editors' Picks

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

more

ALSO FROMLife

From Maheen Khan's Gulabo to Huma Adnan's muted creations and Cheena Chhapra making senior citizens walk on ramp, PFW displayed array of creations and sensibilities. (Photo: AP)

Models adorn traditional designs at Pakistan Fashion Week

Al-Ula, an area rich in archaeological remnants, is seen as a jewel in the crown of future Saudi attractions as the kingdom prepares to issue tourist visas for the first time. (Photo: AFP)

Al-Ula: Saudi Arabia's largest archaeological city

Bullfighting is a 500-year-old tradition brought to the country by Spanish conquistadors.(Photo: AFP)

Crowd gathers to witness bullfighting competition in Mexico

Orthodox Ukrainians flock to churches around the country this week to celebrate Easter, the country's foremost religious celebration. (Photo: AFP)

Orthodox Christians across the globe observe Easter

From first wombat born in forty years in Germany to crash that left circus creatures injured, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

During the festival, people make offerings to honour their departed loved ones and keep them comfortable in the afterlife. (Photo: AFP)

On Tomb Sweeping Day, People in China tend the graves of their departed loved ones

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham