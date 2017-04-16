The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 16, 2017 | Last Update : 02:36 AM IST

India, All India

Zubeen Garg leaves concert after objection to Hindi song

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Apr 16, 2017, 1:41 am IST
Updated : Apr 16, 2017, 1:37 am IST

Zubeen was asked by one of the organisers not to sing Hindi songs.

Zubeen Garg
 Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: Noted Assamese singer Zubeen Garg on Friday walked away from a live concert when the organisers raised objection on singing Hindi song at a Bihu celebrations.

Zubeen, who was booked by Noonmati Bihu Committee to perform at the concert organised on the occasion of Assamese New Year, was singing Dil tu hi bata from the Hrithik Roshan starer Krrish 3 when one of the organisers went up to the stage and stopped the performance midway saying: “Can’t sing Hindi songs here, you can sing them elsewhere.”

Visibly upset and surprised at the behaviour of the organisers, Zubeen also got engaged into heated exchange of words with the organisers.

Zubeen, in his reaction to the organisers, said, “Why can’t I sing in Hindi? Bihu is a musical festival so I can sing in any language I wish. I have sung 16,000 songs in the last 25 years of my career, not you!” 

Zubeen was singing a self-composed song. It is significant that elusive Ulfa (I) chief Paresh Baruah had also raised similar objection and warned the popular singer to refrain from singing Hindi songs at any Bihu celebrations in 2016. However, Zubeen had refused to follow the dictate.

Zubeen known for his pro-active approach on social issues went on saying, “I will sing whatever I like, you cannot dictate me.” 

The large audiences, which had gathered for his concert, vociferously rallied behind the singer.

While leaving the stage abruptly, Zubeen apologised to his fans-followers. “I love you, but I don’t love these people. It’s over,” said the singer, adding, “I am a straightforward person…. I can’t bow down to anyone and follow the dictate. You (organisers) don’t have to pay me for this event. I am leaving the show.”

Social media also went abuzz with the incident while a large number of people, including writers and columnists went on to condemn the incident in their posts on social media.

Later, Zubeen, however, performed at a Rongali Bihu function in Bharalumukh. He is scheduled to perform at many Bihu celebrations even on Saturday. 

Tags: paresh baruah, hindi songs, zubeen garg
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

MOST POPULAR

1

Now get money from a vending machine in exchange of plastic trash

2

Moto E4 and E4 Plus to come in a premium build and more

3

Singapore Super Series: Sai Praneeth to face Kidambi Srikanth in finals

4

Porn video plays at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk metro station

5

Leaked Nokia 8 and 9 showcase bezel-less design

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham