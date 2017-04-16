The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 16, 2017 | Last Update : 01:12 PM IST

India, All India

Security tightened at Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad airports after hijack threat

PTI
Published : Apr 16, 2017, 12:20 pm IST
Updated : Apr 16, 2017, 12:15 pm IST

A meeting of all stakeholders at these airports was subsequently convened and the input was declared specific and actionable.

Officials said an high alert has been issued to the three facilities after Mumbai Police received an e-mail last night from a woman living there.
 Officials said an high alert has been issued to the three facilities after Mumbai Police received an e-mail last night from a woman living there.

New Delhi: Security at three major international airports in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai has been stepped up after agencies were informed about a possible hijack attempt of an aircraft from these facilities.

Officials said an high alert has been issued to the three facilities after Mumbai Police received an e-mail last night from a woman living there.

The e-mail mentions that the woman overheard six boys talking about a possible aircraft hijack attempt at these facilities, they said.

The Mumbai Police shared the e-mail with all security and intelligence agencies.

A meeting of all stakeholders at these airports was subsequently convened and the input was declared specific and actionable, they said.

CISF Director General O P Singh confirmed to PTI that the security apparatus at these airports has been put on "an enhanced alert and protocols have been stepped up".

Special anti-sabotage sweeps are being undertaken at these airports since morning and security agencies, includingthe Central Industrial Security Force, have enhanced frisking of passengers, baggage scanning, pre-emabarkation checks and patrols in the vicinity of the airports, they said.

The CISF has called in its sniffer dog squads and quick reaction teams for undertaking sanitisation drills at the airports, they said, adding airlines have been asked to remain extra vigilant.

"However, there is no reason to panic and all the operations at these airports will be normal and without any hassle to passengers," a senior officer who is part of airports security team said.

The police are probing the contents of the e-mail and trying to get in touch with the sender.

Tags: hyderabad airport, chennai airport, mumbai airport, hijack threat
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Italian woman, survivor of 2 World Wars, passes away at 117

2

US: Married couple struggling to conceive told they are biological twins

3

Warren Beatty speaks about his infamous mother of all goof-ups during Oscars

4

Now get money from a vending machine in exchange of plastic trash

5

Moto E4 and E4 Plus to come in a premium build and more

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham