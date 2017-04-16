The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Apr 16, 2017

India, All India

PM Modi to lead Lucknow Yoga Day

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 16, 2017, 3:24 am IST
Updated : Apr 16, 2017, 3:19 am IST

A number of Union ministers and almost the entire state Cabinet will also be present at the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: The International Yoga Day on June 21 is expected to be special this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lead the celebration in Lucknow this time, along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to official sources, the event will be held at the sprawling Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan and over 50,000 people are scheduled to attend the programme.

UP chief secretary Rahul Bhatnagar has already asked concerned officials to make necessary arrangements for the mega event.

A waterproof tent will be put up at the venue since Union minister Rajnath Singh, who led the Yoga Day in Lucknow last year, drenched in rain.

Tight security arrangements will also be in place because of the presence of the Prime Minister and the chief minister, both of whom are in high security category.

Among others, schoolchildren, senior citizens and government employees will be a part of the Yoga Day celebrations. A special enclosure will be made for differently-abled children who will perform Yoga with the Prime Minister. Training for these children will begin shortly.

A rehearsal for the main event will be held on June 18-19 and officials have been asked to arrange for water bottles, yoga mats, shoe bags and T shirts for the participants.

