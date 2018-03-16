The Asian Age | News

Friday, Mar 16, 2018 | Last Update : 05:44 PM IST

India, All India

SC reserves verdict on pleas for independent probe in Judge Loya’s death

PTI
Published : Mar 16, 2018, 3:54 pm IST
Updated : Mar 16, 2018, 4:17 pm IST

The petitions seeking a probe into special CBI judge BH Loya's death were opposed by the Maharashtra government.

BH Loya, who was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, had allegedly died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014 . (Photo: Facebook)
 BH Loya, who was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, had allegedly died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014 . (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas seeking an independent probe into the alleged mysterious death of special CBI judge BH Loya, who was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case.

Loya had died following a cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014 when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter, according to his post-mortem report.

The Maharashtra government has told the apex court that all the petitions seeking an independent probe into the death of the special CBI judge were motivated and aimed at targeting "one individual" in the guise of upholding the rule of law.

The statement of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Maharashtra government, assumed significance as several lawyers, representing the petitioners, have questioned why did the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) did not file an appeal against the discharge of BJP president Amit Shah in the fake encounter case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud said it will pass orders on the batch of pleas and the petitioners may file written submissions, if any.

The petitions were filed by Bombay Lawyers Association, Congress leader Tehseen Poonawala and others.

