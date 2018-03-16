The Asian Age | News

Haryana Assembly passes Bill to hang those guilty of raping kids

PTI
Published : Mar 16, 2018, 2:13 am IST
Updated : Mar 16, 2018, 2:39 am IST

The bill was passed unanimously with INLD and Congress members also lending their support.

Chandigarh: The Haryana Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a bill which provides for death penalty to those found guilty of raping girls aged 12 years or less. 

After Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Haryana has become the third state where the Assembly has approved the provision of capital punishment for such sexual offenders, the House was informed.

The Criminal Law (Haryana Amendment) Bill, 2018, moved by the state’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ram Bilas Sharma, was passed on the last day of the budget session.

The bill was passed unanimously with INLD and Congress members also lending their support. A few Congress members put forth some suggestions, with senior leader Kiran Choudhary suggesting death penalty and harsher provisions for all rapists irrespective of the age of victims. “After Section 376-A of the Penal Code, the following Section shall be inserted, namely 376-AA,” the bill stated. Under section 376-AA, in case of rape of a girl up to 12 years of age, there will be a punishment of death or rigorous imprisonment of not less than 14 years which may extend to imprisonment for life that is for remainder period of persons natural life, according to the legislation.

A provision 376-DA has also been added after section 376-D of the penal code. Under section 376-DA, if a girl up to 12 years of age is raped by one or more persons constituting a group, each of those persons shall be deemed to have committed the offence of rape and will be punished with death or rigorous imprisonment for a term which will not be less than 20 years, but which may extend to life along with a fine.    

