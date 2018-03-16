The Asian Age | News

Ex-K'taka top cop makes disgusting remark on Nirbhaya's mother

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 16, 2018, 8:23 pm IST
Updated : Mar 16, 2018, 8:58 pm IST

At an event, HT Sangliana said Asha Devi has 'good physique' and he can 'imagine how beautiful her daughter would have been.'

Former Karnataka DGP HT Sangliana (L) further said if rape victims are overpowered, they should surrender, and follow up the case later. He asserted that by doing so, the victims can remain safe and prevent themselves from being killed. (Twitter Screengrab/ @D_Roopa_IPS)
 Former Karnataka DGP HT Sangliana (L) further said if rape victims are overpowered, they should surrender, and follow up the case later. He asserted that by doing so, the victims can remain safe and prevent themselves from being killed. (Twitter Screengrab/ @D_Roopa_IPS)

New Delhi: Karnataka’s former Director General of Police HT Sangliana on Thursday sparked a controversy when he made shocking statements against the mother of Delhi gangrape victim Nirbhaya.

While addressing an award function organised to honour women, Sangliana said Asha Devi, the mother of the 23-year-old medical student whose fatal gangrape on a moving bus in Delhi on December 16, 2012 scarred the nation forever, has a "good physique" and he can "imagine how beautiful her daughter would have been."

In addition, he also gave some tips to women to protect themselves from being killed which were equally appalling.

Sangliana said if rape victims are overpowered, they should surrender, and follow up the case later. He asserted that by doing so, the victims can remain safe and prevent themselves from being killed.

Later, while talking to the media, Sangliana justified his statements.

He said, "I consider my statement to be totally within the limit and I feel people are making an issue out of a non-issue."

"I said it in order to emphasise the importance of protection and security to women, they should be given protection at all times," he further added.

Asha Devi criticised the derogatory remarks made by Karnataka top cop and said, "It would have been better if he had spoken about our struggle than making a personal remark. It shows that people's mentalities in our society has not changed."

Anita Cheria, an awardee at the function, slammed the DGP over his remarks during her acceptance speech and said that such comments from a top cop only reflect how long a path this country has to go before any favourable change for women is seen.

The insensitive statements made by Sangliana drew flak from all quarters. People attending the ceremony were appalled at the statement and some of them even left in protest.

