The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 16, 2017 | Last Update : 05:40 PM IST

India, All India

Want Rahul to continue leading Cong, we can win next elections too: Parrikar

ANI
Published : Mar 16, 2017, 4:20 pm IST
Updated : Mar 16, 2017, 4:30 pm IST

Parrikar also took a jibe at Digvijaya Singh, saying what happened to the Congress happens when you come to Goa only to enjoy.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar assumes charge of his office in Panaji on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar assumes charge of his office in Panaji on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Panaji: With Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi drawing flak from every quarter over the grand old party's dismal show in the recently-concluded Assembly polls, newly-appointed Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today taunted the former and sardonically remarked that he would want him to stay on forever to help the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win with majority every time.

"I wish he leads the party for long; we want to achieve the majority in the forthcoming elections too," he said.

Parrikar took a jibe at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh debunking his claim that the Congress had the magic number to form the government.

"The floor test had to be clear. The Speaker made us stand and the count was clear. This happens when you come to Goa only to enjoy and not to work," he added.

When asked whether the BJP 'bought' MLAs, the former Defence Minister said, "There are wild allegations being made with coloured glasses. As you saw everyone voluntarily came and voted. Nobody was kept in a hotel or secluded place. It is a government of coalition and decision in this regard will be taken by the coalition."

In the Assembly polls in five states, the Congress managed to secure a clear majority in Punjab, while the BJP emerged victorious in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Even in Goa and Manipur, where there was a fractured mandate, the BJP managed to garner support from independent MLAs and other parties and formed a government.

Earlier today, Parrikar established victory in the assembly floor test with 22 legislators standing up in his support.

Parrikar steered clear of any questions on Congress MLA Vishwajit Rane, who had written a letter to party vice-president Rahul Gandhi complaining about the senior party leaders for their slow decision making that cost them the chance to form the government in Goa and Manipur.

Parrikar, who stepped down as Defence Minister, was sworn-in as the chief minister of the coastal state for the fourth time on Tuesday evening, along with nine ministers.

But with the Congress challenging his appointment, citing Goa Governor Mridula Sinha did not follow the procedure as dictated by the Constitution, the Supreme Court earlier this week asked the test to be conducted today.

A special Assembly session was convened for the purpose.

Tags: manohar parrikar, goa floor test, goa trust vote, goa assembly elections, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

2

Trump responds to Snoop Dogg's mocking music video, says he should be jailed

3

Ahead of swearing-in ceremony, Amarinder Singh's wax statue unveiled in Ludhiana

4

India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 1: India toil as Smith, Maxwell power Aussies to 299/4 at stumps

5

Afghans find some escape as 'family cinema' opens in Kabul

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Valencia celebrates the ancient

Spainiards revel in the "Las Fallas" fiesta

British artist Aravis Dolmenna has a very unconventional technique when it comes to creating her art. She makes use of random objects that she finds around the house for her beautiful creations. (Photo: Instagram/ @aravisdolmenna)

Everyday objects that are beautifully blended with art

The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther (Photo: AP)

Jews in Israel, New York celebrate freedom on Purim

(Photo: AP)

Celebrating colours of unity on Holi across borders

Creative photographer Mitchel Wu takes inspiration from toys and Toy story movie characters to create interesting situations from everyday life.(Photo: Instagram/MitchelWuPhotography)

Los Angeles-based artist recreates situations using Toy Story characters

The streets of Tultepec lit up by people with an entertaining pyrotechnics fair to honour its patron saint San Juan de Dios in the very same fireworks market where a blast occurred two months ago. (Photo: AP)

Breathtaking Pyrotechnic fair lights up the streets of Mexico

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham